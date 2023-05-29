Home > News > Brittany Snow NEWS Brittany Snow Admits 'My Life Turned Completely Upside Down' After Divorce From Tyler Stanaland Source: mega;netflix

Brittany Snow is looking back on her challenging past 365 days. The John Tucker Must Die actress, 37, hinted at the demise of her marriage to estranged husband Tyler Stanaland during an interview, which was published Tuesday, May 23.

"In the past year I went through probably the hardest mental health challenge I’ve ever faced," Snow confessed. "In one day, in a matter of hours, my life turned completely upside down. I was blindsided and everything I thought I knew, held sacred and truly trusted in my life was completely different." Not specifically confirming whether she was talking about her divorce, Snow continued: “A couple days later my grandmother passed away and I think everything I knew about mental health was tested."

“Thank God for my friends. I don’t know if I would have made it without them," she added. "They reminded me who I was and the things I stood for. I used all the tools I knew. All of them.” The Pitch Perfect actress and the Selling the OC reality star began dating in 2018 and announced their decision to split in September 2022. Snow gushed over her costars who helped her go through the major life change while they were promoting their movie.

“The last year has been really tricky for me, and one of the girls, I just opened up her door and I just fell down to the ground and just cried and laid there," she recalled. "And she basically nursed me back to health for, like, four days.” Snow and Stanaland announced their split in a joint statement, sharing at the time: “After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another."

“We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog, Charlie," the former Hollywood couple concluded. "We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.” Prior to news of their split, Stranaland's close relationship with costar and coworker Alex Hall raised eyebrows, with viewers suspecting that it may have contributed to his and Snow's split. Snow officially filed for divorce from Stranaland in January.

Bustle conducted the interview with Snow.