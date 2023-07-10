Brooke Burke Reveals Why It's Important for Her to 'Take Little Tech Breaks' From Her Phone, Shares Summer Workout Routine

Since Brooke Burke is a public figure and runs her own business, Brooke Burke Body, she has learned she needs to put her phone away at certain times to help with her mental health.

"It's hard because I share bits of my personal life online, so I always want to keep honest in my own practice, but I am trying to take little breaks," the 51-year-old exclusively tells OK! prior to getting ready to launch her next 21-day fitness challenge, all tied to the summer months. "I put my phone on 'do not disturb' at night, so I won't be disturbed from the hours of 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. — that's a 12-hour break. I put my phone on airplane mode every single night, and I make my kids do it too. Also, check your screen time — it's pretty shocking. That allows you to create change."