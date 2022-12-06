Brooke Burke Jokes She Has 'A Lot Of Work' To Do In Planning Her Wedding, Advises Not To Feel 'Guilty' When Eating This Holiday Season

Brooke Burke has been engaged to Scott Rigsby for over one year, but they are still in the process of figuring out their special day.

"We don't have everything set. I have a lot of work to do! Everyone keeps asking, and I am like, 'I've got to pull it together.' We're start to plan and scout locations and visualize this very magical experience," the 51-year-old exclusively tells OK! while discussing the launch of Longevity: a nutrient dense, plant-based superfood free of wheat, gluten and dairy. "The kids all have an opinion, and they're so excited, which makes it so beautiful and meaningful."