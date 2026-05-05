Topless Brooke Burke Shows Off Her Slim Figure During Steamy Sauna Session: Watch

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Brooke Burke ditched her clothes for a hot sauna session. The TV personality, 54, went topless, solely donning a white thong, as she lay on a towel in an Instagram video she posted on Tuesday, May 5. Burke caressed her bare chest while she relaxed with a face mask in her mini spa.

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“1 of my non-negotiables. A deep, intentional sweat that supports detox, circulation, and nervous system reset,” she captioned an Instagram Reel as Michael Jackson’s “Human Nature” played in the background. Burke described 160–180° as her ideal dry sauna temperature and 120–140° for infrared. She typically spends up to 25 minutes in the heat but encouraged her followers to “listen” to their bodies.

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Source: @brookeburke/Instagram Brooke Burke frequently shares wellness tips on Instagram.

“💦It’s not about pushing harder… it’s about releasing deeper. How do you detox?” the model added. Fans gushed over the star’s toned body in the comments section. “Reminds me of the old days in Playboy 🔥,” one person noted, while another called her “so hot.”

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Brooke Burke Teases Wellness Retreat

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Source: @brookeburke/Instagram Brooke Burke is hosting a wellness retreat in November.

On May 1, Burke once again stripped down to a cleavage-baring blue sports bra and shorts, accessorized with a pink trucker hat and stack of necklaces. The 54-year-old seemed to be fresh off a workout as she teased her upcoming event at CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa. “Happy May! Retreat alert ‼️ It’s time for YOU. The waitlist is lifted & bookings begin today. Meet us in the desert Nov @civanaresort 🌵 a boutique Retreat experience…. The FEMININE STRENGTH Theory,” she captioned an Instagram video.

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Inside Brooke Burke's Diet and Exercise Routine

Source: @brookeburke/Instagram Brooke Burke often shares her morning routine with fans.

Burke is candid online about how she leads a healthy and balanced lifestyle. On April 25, she brought fans inside a “healthy girl morning,” which begins at 6 a.m. with stretching and “sunshine before screen time.” She then shakes out her limbs and gets in one minute of morning movement before climbing back into bed for a spinal activation. The star goes on to place a hydrating sheet mask on her face and gives her belly a lymphatic drainage massage in front of the mirror. “Rise with the sun ☀️ get it done. My one hour healthy girl morning routine ⏰,” she articulated in the caption of her video.

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Source: @brookeburke/Instagram Brooke Burke dished on her love of smoothies in a recent interview.