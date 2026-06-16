Brooke Burke, 54, Stuns in Sizzling Bikini as She Reveals Her Healthy Habits: Photos
June 16 2026, Published 10:30 a.m. ET
Brooke Burke is proving that confidence only grows stronger with time.
The television personality recently turned heads after posting a stunning mirror selfie in a tiny black bikini while opening up about the everyday practices that help her stay balanced, strong and empowered. Burke completed the look with an oversized black hat as she posed inside her bright, sun-filled home.
The 54-year-old showcased her toned physique in the strappy black swimsuit, which featured tassel details across the top.
Alongside the striking snapshot, Burke shared the seven habits she follows to protect what she calls her “GODDESS energy.”
“I’m 50ish….. 7 things I do daily to protect my GODDESS energy ✨,” she wrote in the caption of the post.
Burke then outlined the routines that keep her feeling her best:
“1. I hold space for myself 2. Movement is my medicine 3. Intuitive eating, intentional meals 4. ROMANCE 5. Gratitude attitude 6. Quality sleep 💤 7. Grounding 🌏.”
She also included hashtags such as “#brookeburkebody,” “#dailyrituals,” “#mindfulness” and “#agingwithgrace.”
Fans Praise Burke's Positive Outlook
Followers wasted no time flooding the comments section with compliments.
“Both you and that framed mirror are gorgeous 😍,” one fan wrote.
Another added, “Legend 🔥.”
“You are so cute, Brooke. 💓💕💖,” a third commented.
“Omgggg !!!! you are my favorite star for many year 🫶😩🤣👌🤟,” a fourth gushed.
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Opening Up About Menopause
The social media post comes months after Burke spoke candidly about her experience with menopause and the challenges that can come with it.
“The list is long,” she told H-Town Live. “Brain fog, sleep issues, low energy, joint pain… it can be so disruptive.”
She also addressed the stigma surrounding the topic.
“I don’t know why there’s so much shame around it,” Burke said. “It’s time to open up the dialogue and give language to what so many women are experiencing.”
Despite the challenges, Burke said this stage of life has brought unexpected rewards.
Still, Burke described menopause as “the best decade of my life.”
Why Wellness Remains a Top Priority
Because of that mindset, Burke remains committed to a consistent self-care routine.
“Because I am resting and recovering and listening to my body, I haven’t left my hotel room… Today is a day that’s non-negotiable for me,” Burke told followers.
She also shared more details about her wellness habits during an interview with Flow Space.
“I do not compromise my wellness rituals,” she explained.
Her mornings begin during what she calls the “golden zone” in her home, about an hour before the rest of her family wakes up. That quiet time allows her to meditate, journal and use her red light therapy mask.
Afterward, she starts her day with vitamin C and lemon water before moving on to coffee, exercise and, occasionally, a lymphatic drainage massage to support her gut health.
The wellness advocate said the routine helps her slow down.
“My body has so many messages — I lock into my body language, through meditation and yoga, which gives me a greater sense of awareness, clarity, rest and recovery, stillness, and gratitude,” said Burke.
“We’re just moving so fast, grinding as a culture of powerful women, it’s so much. I’m passionate that if you slow down, you can hear your body whispering before it starts screaming,” she added.