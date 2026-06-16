Brooke Burke, 54, Stuns in Sizzling Bikini as She Reveals Her Healthy Habits: Photos

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Brooke Burke is proving that confidence only grows stronger with time. The television personality recently turned heads after posting a stunning mirror selfie in a tiny black bikini while opening up about the everyday practices that help her stay balanced, strong and empowered. Burke completed the look with an oversized black hat as she posed inside her bright, sun-filled home. The 54-year-old showcased her toned physique in the strappy black swimsuit, which featured tassel details across the top.

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Source: @brookeburke/Instagram Brooke Burke shared a mirror selfie in a black bikini and encouraged followers to prioritize self-care and wellness.

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Alongside the striking snapshot, Burke shared the seven habits she follows to protect what she calls her “GODDESS energy.” “I’m 50ish….. 7 things I do daily to protect my GODDESS energy ✨,” she wrote in the caption of the post. Burke then outlined the routines that keep her feeling her best: “1. I hold space for myself 2. Movement is my medicine 3. Intuitive eating, intentional meals 4. ROMANCE 5. Gratitude attitude 6. Quality sleep 💤 7. Grounding 🌏.” She also included hashtags such as “#brookeburkebody,” “#dailyrituals,” “#mindfulness” and “#agingwithgrace.”

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Fans Praise Burke's Positive Outlook

Source: @brookeburke/Instagram Brooke Burke revealed seven daily habits she follows, including movement, gratitude, grounding and quality sleep.

Followers wasted no time flooding the comments section with compliments. “Both you and that framed mirror are gorgeous 😍,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Legend 🔥.” “You are so cute, Brooke. 💓💕💖,” a third commented. “Omgggg !!!! you are my favorite star for many year 🫶😩🤣👌🤟,” a fourth gushed.

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Opening Up About Menopause

Source: MEGA The 'DWTS' star has been open about the challenges of menopause, including brain fog, low energy and sleep issues.

The social media post comes months after Burke spoke candidly about her experience with menopause and the challenges that can come with it. “The list is long,” she told H-Town Live. “Brain fog, sleep issues, low energy, joint pain… it can be so disruptive.” She also addressed the stigma surrounding the topic. “I don’t know why there’s so much shame around it,” Burke said. “It’s time to open up the dialogue and give language to what so many women are experiencing.” Despite the challenges, Burke said this stage of life has brought unexpected rewards. Still, Burke described menopause as “the best decade of my life.”

Why Wellness Remains a Top Priority

Source: MEGA Brooke Burke said her wellness routine helps her stay connected to her body and maintain balance in her daily life.