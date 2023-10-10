Brooke Burke 'Would Have Had an Affair' With 'Hot' 'DWTS' Partner Derek Hough

"He was really tough, he was really hard on me," Burke said of Hough, whom she remains good friends with. "I'm OK with tough love. He did not love me through routines and support me, and tell me that it was amazing. He was brutally honest."

Despite later ending her romance with Charvet, 51, the Connecticut native said her time on DWTS was "great" for her marriage at the time. "I was exhausted at night, but David really knew how to show up. My family really took over to pick up the slack in raising each other. David was really supportive, and he is also a bit of a performer, so he understood the pressure," she noted.