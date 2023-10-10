Brooke Burke 'Would Have Had an Affair' With 'Hot' 'DWTS' Partner Derek Hough
Brooke Burke spilled some shocking tea about her Dancing With the Stars partnership with Derek Hough.
During the television personality's Sunday, October 8, appearance on Cheryl Burke's "S--, Lies, and Spray Tans" podcast, the Wild On! host, 52, admitted she could have seen taking the heat between herself and her dance pro, 38, off the ballroom floor had she not been married to David Charvet during her time on the competition show in 2008.
"I just thought [Hough] was so young and green and safe," the Melissa and Joey star explained of meeting the ballroom dancer. "I had no idea he would be such a powerful, bad--- choreographer."
In another stunning revelation, Burke explained that their chemistry was actually not there immediately, leaving producers to send them to couples therapy. The sessions clearly worked, as the brunette beauty ended up "crushing on Derek."
"Had I not been married, I would have actually hoped we would have had a love affair," she added. "You are intertwined with someone's body when you're a dancer. There is no way that I have ever been so connected — besides with a lover or a husband — than I was with Derek."
"Something magical happened; we found faith in each other, at least I did, and we decided to win," Burke said of their connection. "So, for three months, you are in someone's arms. Why do you think people fall in love?"
The former E! host — who divorced the Baywatch actor in 2020 — emphasized how putting her trust in Hough as they performed in front of the world only strengthened their bond.
"It can be more intimate than making love in a bedroom — you're making love on a dance floor, you feel more connected," she confessed. "If you have energy, you're doing this dance, and you're in the rhythm, and then there's trust, then you're sharing fear, you're doing something you've never done. How many times do you go through an experience with someone where they're all you've got?"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"He was really tough, he was really hard on me," Burke said of Hough, whom she remains good friends with. "I'm OK with tough love. He did not love me through routines and support me, and tell me that it was amazing. He was brutally honest."
Despite later ending her romance with Charvet, 51, the Connecticut native said her time on DWTS was "great" for her marriage at the time. "I was exhausted at night, but David really knew how to show up. My family really took over to pick up the slack in raising each other. David was really supportive, and he is also a bit of a performer, so he understood the pressure," she noted.