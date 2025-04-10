Sizzling Snaps Alert! Brooke Hogan's Hottest Moments

The 36-year-old TV personality stunned in a light green bikini in a May 2023 upload, accentuating her curves. She styled her blonde hair in a high bun to offer a clear view of her striking visuals in the risqué mirror selfie.

Hogan shared in the lengthy caption, "One workout and its big swimsuit energy around here all of a sudden...😂 (actually just really good lighting in this bathroom) I have a loooong way to go. Building a business is HARD. Eating right and getting workouts on top of it feels nearly impossible when you've already been tired for years and sun up to sun down you are faced with work that seems to have a pile on effect. There's never enough hours in the day it seems. I feel like im constantly trying to find balance. I know there's a lot of folks who feel me on that!"

As she embraced her "new phase of life, new fitness journey," she acknowledged the years of weight training she went through that helped maintain her jaw-dropping shape.

"I used to be strong like bull. Now im weak sauce. Im not even concerned with weight, I just wanna be strong again!!!! Im on my way, slowly but surely! One less chip with queso... and one more deadlift at a time🥲" she continued.