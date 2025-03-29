Brooke Hogan Fires Back at Mom Linda for 'Making a Serious Accusation Against Me' After She's Dragged Into Family 'Drama': 'I Know the Truth'

Hulk Hogan’s daughter, Brooke Hogan, claimed she was “mentally and physically abused” by her mom, Linda Hogan. In an Instagram post from Thursday, March 27, she detailed her childhood as a “vicious pattern” of abuse, adding how it “robbed me of any sense of self-esteem or confidence l've been trained to pretend to have.”

Brooke’s accusations come after Linda said she and her daughter haven’t spoken in eight years. The 65-year-old mother took to Instagram to claim how Brooke, 36, got into a fight with her dad, resulting in her daughter “cutting” her out of her life.