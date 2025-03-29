Brooke Hogan Fires Back at Mom Linda for 'Making a Serious Accusation Against Me' After She's Dragged Into Family 'Drama': 'I Know the Truth'
Hulk Hogan’s daughter, Brooke Hogan, claimed she was “mentally and physically abused” by her mom, Linda Hogan. In an Instagram post from Thursday, March 27, she detailed her childhood as a “vicious pattern” of abuse, adding how it “robbed me of any sense of self-esteem or confidence l've been trained to pretend to have.”
Brooke’s accusations come after Linda said she and her daughter haven’t spoken in eight years. The 65-year-old mother took to Instagram to claim how Brooke, 36, got into a fight with her dad, resulting in her daughter “cutting” her out of her life.
Linda even threatened legal action against her daughter, saying she was willing to go to court to settle their dispute. “Seems narcissism runs deep in this family. Brooke is a narcissist just like her dad… going out… spewing lies to everyone and I’m supposed to defend my truth against that. I’m not about to do that,” Linda said in a Facebook post on Friday, March 28.
In an attempt to prove she hasn’t been estranged from her mom for almost 10 years, Brooke took to Instagram on Friday, March 28, to post another lengthy statement, saying she felt “embarrassed” that she needed to comment further about Linda’s sob story.
“First of all, it appears my mother may not have actually read what I wrote,” Brooke penned. “She absolutely did make false claims like she had ‘never met my husband and she doesn't even know what his name is,’ then deleted it.”
Brooke included a photo from June 3, 2023, where she and her husband, Steven Oleksy, could be seen with their arms around Linda.
“She says she hasn't spoken to me for a number of years, yet I have a picture with her and my husband together on a day we did lunch together,” Brooke detailed. “I did not ask for this, nor did I even want to make a statement, but I also couldn't let people continue to speak for me. My name is continuously brought up in the constant drama of my family.”
“My post did not directly accuse anyone of the behaviors mentioned. So if she's triggered by something, I think that speaks volumes. She is, however, making a serious accusation against me directly that has zero validity,” she added. “And THAT I take seriously.”
Brooke went on to say she has “plenty of people who know the truth.”
She emphasized how she was “not afraid," adding, “I showed compassion for her in my post. At this point, I think her response says more about her than it does about me.”
Despite their heated exchange, Brooke’s fans online have shown her tremendous support, saying she “doesn’t need to explain anything” about a time in her life she’s moved on from.