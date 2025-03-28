Hulk Hogan's Daughter Brooke Fires Back at Her Family in Shocking Post, Claims She Was 'Extremely Verbally and Mentally Abused Since Childhood'
Brooke Hogan is speaking out after her mother, Linda Hogan, got emotional about their fractured relationship, claiming she hasn't spoken to her daughter in years.
Shortly after Linda’s emotional video, the GLOW alum posted another lengthy statement on Instagram, explaining her side of the story.
“I try very hard to ignore issues surrounding my family, in hopes I might have peace in my life,” she began. “Sadly, l've intentionally made myself smaller in my professional career in music and TV; simply to dodge the public negativity surrounding my family that has continuously and relentlessly overshadowed anything I do.”
The Brooke Knows Best star revealed she’s stayed silent for years, but now that she has her own family, she refuses to hold back any longer.
“There was a recent video posted by my mother that was concerning enough for people to send to me, which has made me feel the need to address the tip of a very large iceberg that is my immediate family. What little I am addressing does not even scratch the surface of what I've dealt with my entire life,” Brooke explained.
Brooke said Linda’s behavior in the video was "mild" compared to what she’s witnessed growing up.
“This also comes in addition to false claims that she's previously posted, then deleted. That being said, she has been through A LOT of trauma and pain, my heart breaks for her. You can't control how others treat you, but you can control how you treat others and cope with things,” she continued.
“Most importantly, I have completely separate reasons for going no contact with each of my parents. No contact with my Mom has nothing to do with my Dad, and no contact with my Father has nothing to do with my Mother. This also pertains to my Dad's second and third, now current wife. This decision was made based purely on how they have each dealt with me directly my entire life,” Brooke said.
Brooke then opened up about the pain she endured with her family in the past.
“I have been EXTREMELY verbally and mentally abused since childhood. Sadly, it would frequently turn physical. And sometimes it's not by the person you would assume, abuse comes in all shapes and sizes,” she continued. “This vicious pattern has robbed me of any sense of self-esteem or confidence l've been trained to pretend to have.”
Despite everything, she once held onto hope that things would change.
“I longed for a normal family, but it never came to fruition,” Brooke stated. “I've repeatedly held my hand out to help them, only to have them pull me into the darkness with them. I've set boundaries that were not respected, and at this point, I can truly do no more.”
Now, she’s focusing on the family she’s built with husband Steven Oleksy.
“So here I am, an adult with a loving husband and two beautiful children of my own. And what I CAN do, is take control. I have been to therapy, I am doing the work. I am breaking the chain. It ends with ME,” she wrote.
“Cycles must be broken, I feel God has given me the strength and duty to do so. At this point, my husband, my children, and relationship with God is my priority. There have been more than enough chances and reprieve given. It has to stop, it ends now,” she added. “I will not let the false narrative continue past this point. Please heed my warning — I am CHOOSING peace. But do not mistake my kindness — or silence for weakness.”
She ended with a reminder that there are far bigger issues in the world than what's happening with her brood.
“There are families without food, parents with sick children...real hardships going on in the world, and our family was MORE than blessed, and everyone chose to play their cards differently. Accountability is a game changer,” she explained. “Life is so precious. I want so much to be able to enjoy what's important...my children and my life I have worked so hard to create and protect-and I hope everyone can give me the chance to do that without injecting any more poison into it.”
Prior to her statement, the “Touch My Body” singer shared a pointed message on Instagram, stating, “Don't ever let someone make you feel guilty because they are suffering the consequences of their own actions.”
She then added in another slide, "My husband clapped so loud for me that I stopped noticing who didn't," while tagging her other half, Steven.
Meanwhile, Linda took to Instagram in late March to share the estrangement started eight years ago after she had a falling out with her husband, WWE legend Hulk Hogan.
"I don’t know how that reflected onto me, but she cut me out too," Linda said tearfully, adding that she remains close with her son, Nick Hogan, 34. "He’s still such a good boy."
She then called Hulk a “complete liar” and a “s-- addict,” saying he left her traumatized.
"It’s been 20 years and I’m still this sad," she cried on camera. “I don’t ever want to be married again after him, trust me."