Hulk Hogan's Daughter Brooke Fires Back at Her Family in Shocking Post, Claims She Was 'Extremely Verbally and Mentally Abused Since Childhood'

Brooke said Linda’s behavior in the video was "mild" compared to what she’s witnessed growing up.

“This also comes in addition to false claims that she's previously posted, then deleted. That being said, she has been through A LOT of trauma and pain, my heart breaks for her. You can't control how others treat you, but you can control how you treat others and cope with things,” she continued.

“Most importantly, I have completely separate reasons for going no contact with each of my parents. No contact with my Mom has nothing to do with my Dad, and no contact with my Father has nothing to do with my Mother. This also pertains to my Dad's second and third, now current wife. This decision was made based purely on how they have each dealt with me directly my entire life,” Brooke said.