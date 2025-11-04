or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Brooke Hogan
OK LogoHEALTH

Brooke Hogan, 37, Calls Attention to Her 'Twin Tummy Skin' in Post-Baby Bikini Body Shot

photo of Brooke Hogan.
Source: MEGA; @mizzhogan/Instagram

Brooke Hogan took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sporting a bikini after giving birth to twins in January.

Nov. 4 2025, Published 3:08 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Brooke Hogan isn't letting a little sagging skin stop her from wearing a bikini after welcoming twins in January.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, November 3, the Hogan Knows Best star, 37, shared a snap of herself posing in a two-piece with her little ones in tow.

"Got my 'twin tummy skin' on full display... and still waiting for fall.... clearly. 👙," she wrote, adding, "Hey- I ain't complainin'!"

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @mizzhogan/instagram

Brooke Hogan showcased her post-baby bikini body on Monday, November 3.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

image of The reality star showed off her body.
Source: @mizzhogan/instagram

The reality star showed off her body.

The former reality star, who gave birth to a boy and a girl on January 15, could be seen lounging in a playpen in a string bikini featuring an abstract tropical print.

After quietly tying the knot with former NHL player Steven Oleksy, the couple announced the birth of their twins on Instagram on January 18.

"So... just been staying off socials cooking these two cuties. 💙 Oliver Andrew Oleksy + Molly Gene Oleksy 🩷 Born Jan 15, 2025 Our hearts have been made whole by the arrival of these two sweet souls we get to love. God is good," Hogan wrote alongside a photo of her holding both babies.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @mizzhogan/instagram

Brooke Hogan welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, on January 15.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Hulk Hogan didn't want to meet his grandkids.
Source: @mizzhogan/instagram

Hulk Hogan didn't want to meet his grandkids.

MORE ON:
Brooke Hogan

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Unfortunately, Oleksy revealed that the reality star's famous father, Hulk Hogan, had "no interest" in meeting his daughter's newborns prior to his death at the age of 71 in July.

Oleksy, 39, told People, "I sent text messages once again to kind of gauge where he was at, but there was no interest."

The professional ice hockey defenseman explained that he had reached out to Hulk "about a month and a half" after the twins were born.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Brooke Hogan said it was 'no surprise' she was left out of Hulk Hogan’s $5 million will.
Source: mega

Brooke Hogan said it was 'no surprise' she was left out of Hulk Hogan’s $5 million will.

The WWE star and his daughter had become estranged in the past couple of years in the lead up to his death. Hulk even left her out of his $5 million will.

Following his passing, Brooke revealed in a lengthy Instagram post on July 29 that they "never had a big fight."

The "About Us" singer explained that she had been there for him through numerous surgeries and that Hulk had been "confiding" in her about "issues weighing on his heart."

Article continues below advertisement

image of Brooke Hogan did not attend her father's funeral.
Source: @mizzhogan/instagram

Brooke Hogan did not attend her father's funeral.

Brooke continued, "Then suddenly something shifted and he made a choice to walk the path that clearly tore at his spirit."

"I felt a disconnect. What followed were respectful disagreements that took an emotional toll on me," she explained. "During the last two years, I had to step away to protect my heart."

In another post on August 5, Brooke explained her reasoning for not attending the six-time WWF champion's funeral.

"My father hated the morbidity of funerals. He didn't want one," she wrote alongside photos of her at the beach with her babies. "Daddy, we honored you in the simplest way that agreed with my soul. We took our babies to the beach, and put them in the same salty waters you loved. Molly loved the water. I think she'll be a 'little fish' as you called me. We love you and honor the things that made you so special."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.