Brooke Hogan, 37, Calls Attention to Her 'Twin Tummy Skin' in Post-Baby Bikini Body Shot
Allie Fasanella Nov. 4 2025, Published 3:08 p.m. ET

Brooke Hogan isn't letting a little sagging skin stop her from wearing a bikini after welcoming twins in January. Taking to Instagram on Monday, November 3, the Hogan Knows Best star, 37, shared a snap of herself posing in a two-piece with her little ones in tow. "Got my 'twin tummy skin' on full display... and still waiting for fall.... clearly. 👙," she wrote, adding, "Hey- I ain't complainin'!"

The former reality star, who gave birth to a boy and a girl on January 15, could be seen lounging in a playpen in a string bikini featuring an abstract tropical print. After quietly tying the knot with former NHL player Steven Oleksy, the couple announced the birth of their twins on Instagram on January 18. "So... just been staying off socials cooking these two cuties. 💙 Oliver Andrew Oleksy + Molly Gene Oleksy 🩷 Born Jan 15, 2025 Our hearts have been made whole by the arrival of these two sweet souls we get to love. God is good," Hogan wrote alongside a photo of her holding both babies.

Unfortunately, Oleksy revealed that the reality star's famous father, Hulk Hogan, had "no interest" in meeting his daughter's newborns prior to his death at the age of 71 in July. Oleksy, 39, told People, "I sent text messages once again to kind of gauge where he was at, but there was no interest." The professional ice hockey defenseman explained that he had reached out to Hulk "about a month and a half" after the twins were born.

The WWE star and his daughter had become estranged in the past couple of years in the lead up to his death. Hulk even left her out of his $5 million will. Following his passing, Brooke revealed in a lengthy Instagram post on July 29 that they "never had a big fight." The "About Us" singer explained that she had been there for him through numerous surgeries and that Hulk had been "confiding" in her about "issues weighing on his heart."

Brooke continued, "Then suddenly something shifted and he made a choice to walk the path that clearly tore at his spirit." "I felt a disconnect. What followed were respectful disagreements that took an emotional toll on me," she explained. "During the last two years, I had to step away to protect my heart."