NEWS Hulk Hogan Had 'No Interest' in Meeting Daughter Brooke’s Twins, Her Husband Reveals Source: MEGA Hulk Hogan passed away without ever meeting his daughter Brooke Hogan’s newborn twins, a decision he made by choice, according to son-in-law Steven Oleksy. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 1 2025, Published 7:09 p.m. ET

Hulk Hogan passed away without ever meeting his daughter Brooke Hogan’s newborn twins, a decision he made by choice, according to son-in-law Steven Oleksy. "I sent text messages once again to kind of gauge where he was at, but there was no interest,” Oleksey, 39, told a news outlet, explaining that he reached out "about a month and a half after" their twins' January birth.

Brooke Hogan and Hulk Hogan's Relationship Had Become Estranged

Source: MEGA Hulk Hogan sadly didn't meet Brooke Hogan's twins before his death.

Brooke, 37, and her husband — a former NHL player — relocated to Florida to be closer to her father as his health declined. However, their relationship became estranged over the past two years. Hulk, who underwent more than 25 surgeries in his lifetime, had previously relied on Brooke’s support during the medical procedures, according to her husband. "She was there for every surgery leading up to the last two years. She would fly down on her own dime, take care of her dad, and it just made a lot of sense," the former NHL star explained. “No one understood his body, procedures, medications and everything else more than my wife.”

Hulk Hogan Died on July 24, 2025

Source: MEGA Hulk Hogan died on July 24, 2025.

Hulk passed away on July 24 after emergency medics were called to his Clearwater, Fla., home following reports that he was experiencing cardiac arrest. Hulk received chest compressions onsite, before being transported "to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased," the Clearwater Police Department stated. The WWE star’s cause of death was later confirmed as acute myocardial infarction, which is more commonly known as a heart attack. In addition, medical records confirmed that the athlete had a history of atrial fibrillation (AFib) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a type of cancer.

Brooke Hogan Addressed Hulk Hogan's Death 5 Days After His Passing

Source: MEGA Brooke Hogan addressed her father's passing five days after his death.

Brooke addressed her father’s passing five days after his death as she felt it was "necessary to clear a few things up" about their estrangement. “We never had a ‘big fight.’ My father and I never ‘fought.’ It was a series of private phone calls that no one will ever hear, know or understand,” she wrote in a lengthy message. “My father was confiding in me about issues weighing on his heart, both personal and business.”

Brooke Hogan Distanced Herself From Hulk Hogan

Source: MEGA Brooke Hogan revealed she took the last two years to 'protect her heart.'