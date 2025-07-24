Hulk Hogan Dead at 71 After Going Into 'Cardiac Arrest,' Emergency Operators Reveal

At the time, he also opened up about his addiction to prescription pain killers becoming a "vicious cycle" throughout his medical woes.

"I had doctors writing me prescription after prescription. I was hitting the pain pills hard because I'd had to endure twenty-five procedures," he said in an interview. "There was a period of time, about five or six years ago, where I was in crazy pain to the extent I couldn't even function. When you have back surgery, it takes a good year for your body to recover, yet they were cutting on me every four months."

The legendary macho man earned his spot as one of the most famous faces of sports, as he made wrestling mainstream in the 1980s and turned his career into a celebrity lifestyle.

Throughout his career, Hogan won six World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) championships while captivating audiences with his blonde hair and body-builder muscles.