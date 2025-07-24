Hulk Hogan Dead at 71 After Going Into 'Cardiac Arrest,' Emergency Operators Reveal
Hulk Hogan is dead at the age of 71.
The wrestling icon, whose real name is Terry Bollea, suffered a medical emergency on Thursday morning, July 24, and ultimately died despite drastic efforts from first responders.
The Clearwater Fire Department and Clearwater Police Department personnel "responded to a medical call at 9:51 a.m. today in the 1000 block of Eldorado Avenue on Clearwater Beach," officers told RadarOnline.com.
Hulk Hogan Dead After Possible 'Cardiac Arrest'
"The nature of the call was for a cardiac arrest. A 71-year-old resident, Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews before being taken by Sunstar to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased," the statement noted.
Hogan's business partner in their recently launched Real America Freestyle amateur wrestling league, Eric Bischoff, also confirmed the famed athlete's passing on Thursday.
Medics were reportedly dispatched to Hogan's Clearwater, Fla., home early in the morning for what operators said was regarding "cardiac arrest," according to TMZ.
Several police cars and EMTs were parked outside of Hogan's Florida residence, per the news outlet, with Hogan allegedly being carried out onto a stretcher and placed inside of an ambulance.
Hulk Hogan Denied 'Deathbed' Rumors Before Passing
The WWE legend's death comes amid recently rampant rumors Hogan was on his "deathbed," however, his wife, Sky, denied claims he was in a "coma" and insisted her husband remained "strong" after undergoing neck surgery in May.
Hogan supposedly felt "a little better" after receiving a fusion procedure in his neck — and somehow returned to work less than 24 hours after the ordeal.
In 2023, the Rocky III star admitted he'd had roughly 25 surgeries in the last 20 years, including 10 back surgeries, several facial operations, two hip replacements and two knee replacements.
Hulk Hogan's Health Declined During Final Years
At the time, he also opened up about his addiction to prescription pain killers becoming a "vicious cycle" throughout his medical woes.
"I had doctors writing me prescription after prescription. I was hitting the pain pills hard because I'd had to endure twenty-five procedures," he said in an interview. "There was a period of time, about five or six years ago, where I was in crazy pain to the extent I couldn't even function. When you have back surgery, it takes a good year for your body to recover, yet they were cutting on me every four months."
The legendary macho man earned his spot as one of the most famous faces of sports, as he made wrestling mainstream in the 1980s and turned his career into a celebrity lifestyle.
Throughout his career, Hogan won six World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) championships while captivating audiences with his blonde hair and body-builder muscles.
From WWE Icon to MAGA Superfan
Standing tall at six-foot-7 and 320 pounds in his prime, Hogan's typical uniform included yellow wrestling trunks and boots and a red bandana, as he stepped into the ring with his "Real American" theme music blasting. His shorts at times resembled a red and yellow fire.
Hogan commonly engaged with the crowd inside of the ring by ripping apart is yellow muscle tee and cupping his ear to the crowd.
In the years leading up to his death, Hogan became an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump.
Hogan emerged as a main celebrity supporter of the Republican politician during his 2024 presidential campaign, even taking the podium at Trump's rallies to encourage people to vote for the conservative leader.