Brooke Shields, 59, Flaunts Toned Stomach in Stunning Bikini During Bahamas Getaway: Photos

Fans took to the comments of Shields' Instagram post to praise her bikini body.

"You look fantastic! Thanks for the inspo to get my 54 yr old self to the gym," one person wrote, while another called the mom-of-two "timeless."

Fellow actress Selma Blair joined the online conversation, writing, "wowowowowo," with a fire emoji.

In the caption of the post, Shields shouted out the designer of her bathing suit — India Hicks x Sea Level Australia — and encouraged her followers to swipe to the end of the post for a "special guest star, a.k.a. the dog. Meanwhile, the song "Good Vibrations" by The Beach Boys played in the background of the social media post.