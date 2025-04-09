or
Brooke Shields, 59, Flaunts Toned Stomach in Stunning Bikini During Bahamas Getaway: Photos

Photo of Brooke Shields
Source: MEGA

Brooke Shields stunned in a tiny bikini while on her Bahamas vacation.

By:

April 9 2025, Published 2:07 p.m. ET

Brooke Shields is getting a head start on summer.

The actress, 59, showed off her toned stomach while lounging in the sand in The Bahamas on Tuesday, April 8.

Source: @brookeshields/Instagram

Brooke Shields stunned in a bikini during her latest vacation.

The Blue Lagoon alum stunned in a black-and-white bikini, paired with a watch, silver necklace and stack of bracelets.

Shields tanned in the sunshine alongside an adorable pooch propped next to her on the sand.

Source: @brookeshields/Instagram

Brooke Shields soaked in the sunshine with a dog on vacation in The Bahamas.

Fans took to the comments of Shields' Instagram post to praise her bikini body.

"You look fantastic! Thanks for the inspo to get my 54 yr old self to the gym," one person wrote, while another called the mom-of-two "timeless."

Fellow actress Selma Blair joined the online conversation, writing, "wowowowowo," with a fire emoji.

In the caption of the post, Shields shouted out the designer of her bathing suit — India Hicks x Sea Level Australia — and encouraged her followers to swipe to the end of the post for a "special guest star, a.k.a. the dog. Meanwhile, the song "Good Vibrations" by The Beach Boys played in the background of the social media post.

Brooke Shields

Source: @brookeshields/Instagram

Brooke Shields wore a black-and-white bikini in The Bahamas.

On Wednesday, April 9, the actress posted again from her Bahamas vacation — this time, she shared a video, which panned across the beach before she flipped the camera around to selfie mode. Shields wrote over the video, "This and healthy hair after 40," and tagged her haircare brand, Commence, which launched in June 2024.

The model frequently shares a behind-the-scenes look at her job as the founder and CEO of the company on social media. This week, she shared a video montage with highlights of her experience thus far, including trying the products live on Jimmy Fallon, packaging the items on a conveyer belt, appearing on talk shows and modeling in photoshoots.

She captioned the video, "What a ride it's been — and we're just getting started. Grateful for every twist, turn, and milestone along the way. Thank you for being part of this journey."

Source: MEGA

Brooke Shields is the founder and CEO of haircare brand Commence.

The Pretty Baby star made headlines recently when she recalled the awkward moment when she walked in on George H. W. Bush's wife, Barbara, in her "dressing gown." During a visit to their Massachusetts house, she noticed a flood in their living room and had no choice but to run to the bedroom to let them know.

"They had their little TV dinners, their little barcaloungers, their little La-Z-Boys, they were watching SVU," Shields told Jenna Bush Hager, the former president's granddaughter, on the Thursday, March 20, episode of Today. "I said, ‘I just want to let you know, excuse me! I just want to tell you, I think the house might have flooded, but I think I’ve got it.'"

