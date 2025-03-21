Brooke Shields Recalls Embarrassing Moment She Walked in on George H. W. Bush's Wife Barbara in Her 'Dressing Gown'

Brooke Shields spilled the details about an embarrassing moment she endured when staying at George H. W. Bush's Massachusetts home while she was the guest host on Today alongside the former president's granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager.

On the Thursday, March 20, episode of the show, the actress revealed she first met Bush Hager's grandparents in the '80s when she was "invited to the White House for Easterseals."