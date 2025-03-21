Brooke Shields Recalls Embarrassing Moment She Walked in on George H. W. Bush's Wife Barbara in Her 'Dressing Gown'
Brooke Shields spilled the details about an embarrassing moment she endured when staying at George H. W. Bush's Massachusetts home while she was the guest host on Today alongside the former president's granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager.
On the Thursday, March 20, episode of the show, the actress revealed she first met Bush Hager's grandparents in the '80s when she was "invited to the White House for Easterseals."
Shields noted she formed a "very sweet relationship" with the ex-POTUS — who died in 2018 at age 94 — that "she hadn't had with anyone else" since her grandfathers were no longer alive.
At one point, Bush found out the movie star was filming in Boston, so he invited her, husband Chris Henchy and their two young daughters to stay on their property near the beach.
During her stay, the Blue Lagoon star went downstairs "to get a beer" and noticed water was "flooding into the living room from the ocean, from over the rocks."
Shields panicked and went to get towels to clean up the mess but thought to herself, "I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve got to tell somebody.'"
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The actress quipped she then approached the couple's bedroom with "the fear of God in me," and was embarrassed to interrupt the two while Barbara Bush — who passed away at age 92 in 2018 — was in her "dressing gown," so the star immediately tried to cover and avert her eyes.
"They had their little TV dinners, their little barcaloungers, their little La-Z-Boys, they were watching SVU," the mom-of-two recalled. "I said, ‘I just want to let you know, excuse me! I just want to tell you, I think the house might have flooded, but I think I’ve got it.'"
Barbara was in no hurry to fix the problem and asked the model to come sit with them to watch the show instead.
"She goes, ‘Okay, ask her, ask her.’ And [George H.W.] goes, ‘Well, who do you think did it?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know who did it, but it’s probably the person who you think least did it,’" the Pretty Baby star said. "And I sat there in between [them] and we watched the rest of SVU and I was like, ‘This is a moment of my life that was so special.’"