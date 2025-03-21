or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Brooke Shields
OK LogoNEWS

Brooke Shields Recalls Embarrassing Moment She Walked in on George H. W. Bush's Wife Barbara in Her 'Dressing Gown'

Photo of Brooke Shields and a picture George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush
Source: mega

Brooke Shields maintained a close relationship with George H. W. Bush.

By:

March 21 2025, Updated 5:34 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Brooke Shields spilled the details about an embarrassing moment she endured when staying at George H. W. Bush's Massachusetts home while she was the guest host on Today alongside the former president's granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager.

On the Thursday, March 20, episode of the show, the actress revealed she first met Bush Hager's grandparents in the '80s when she was "invited to the White House for Easterseals."

Article continues below advertisement
brooke shields embarrassing walked george h w bush wife barbara dressing gown
Source: @jennaandfriends/youtube

On 'Today,' Brooke Shields told a funny story about staying at George H. W. Bush's home years ago.

Article continues below advertisement

Shields noted she formed a "very sweet relationship" with the ex-POTUS — who died in 2018 at age 94 — that "she hadn't had with anyone else" since her grandfathers were no longer alive.

At one point, Bush found out the movie star was filming in Boston, so he invited her, husband Chris Henchy and their two young daughters to stay on their property near the beach.

Article continues below advertisement
brooke shields embarrassing walked george h w bush wife barbara dressing gown
Source: mega

The actress tried to avert her eyes when she walked in on Barbara Bush in her 'dressing gown.'

Article continues below advertisement

During her stay, the Blue Lagoon star went downstairs "to get a beer" and noticed water was "flooding into the living room from the ocean, from over the rocks."

Shields panicked and went to get towels to clean up the mess but thought to herself, "I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve got to tell somebody.'"

MORE ON:
Brooke Shields

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
brooke shields embarrassing walked george h w bush wife barbara dressing gown
Source: @jennaandfriends/youtube

Brooke Shields had a 'very sweet relationship' with the former president.

Article continues below advertisement

The actress quipped she then approached the couple's bedroom with "the fear of God in me," and was embarrassed to interrupt the two while Barbara Bush — who passed away at age 92 in 2018 — was in her "dressing gown," so the star immediately tried to cover and avert her eyes.

"They had their little TV dinners, their little barcaloungers, their little La-Z-Boys, they were watching SVU," the mom-of-two recalled. "I said, ‘I just want to let you know, excuse me! I just want to tell you, I think the house might have flooded, but I think I’ve got it.'"

Article continues below advertisement
brooke shields embarrassing walked george h w bush wife barbara dressing gown
Source: mega

George H. W. and Barbara Bush both died in 2018.

Barbara was in no hurry to fix the problem and asked the model to come sit with them to watch the show instead.

"She goes, ‘Okay, ask her, ask her.’ And [George H.W.] goes, ‘Well, who do you think did it?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know who did it, but it’s probably the person who you think least did it,’" the Pretty Baby star said. "And I sat there in between [them] and we watched the rest of SVU and I was like, ‘This is a moment of my life that was so special.’"

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.