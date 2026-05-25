Brooke Shields Admits She's 'Too Scared' to Get Plastic Surgery

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Brooke Shields recently opened up about her thoughts on plastic surgery as she ages. The 60-year-old actress admitted that while she feels tempted to consider surgical enhancements, fear ultimately holds her back. “I’m too scared,” she stated candidly.

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Source: MEGA Brooke Shields admitted she sometimes feels tempted to undergo plastic surgery.

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In an interview with People, Shields emphasized her belief that beauty encompasses more than physical appearance. “For me, beauty meant being smart and being strong,” she expressed. She acknowledges that aging brings changes but remains steadfast in her understanding of beauty's deeper significance. “I fully understand that beauty is so much more than just not having wrinkles," she shared.

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Source: MEGA The actress explained that she focuses more on exercise, skincare and healthy habits rather than cosmetic procedures.

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While Shields remains committed to maintaining her health through exercise and skin treatments, she has not undergone any surgical procedures. “Listen, I work out, I get face peels,” she explained, highlighting her focus on self-care. The temptation for surgery lingers, yet she chooses to resist it.

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Source: @brookeshields/Instagram Brooke Shields emphasized that beauty means more than avoiding wrinkles and believes aging should be embraced with confidence.

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The actress shared her feelings about self-image while filming. “When I was younger and I had body doubles… that was very different for me,” she reflected, humorously noting her current desire for a body double. “Now I want a body double, and they won’t give it to me!”

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“I think I’m probably more self-conscious now than I was when I was younger,” she remarked, joking about the physical changes that come with age. “I’ve got to have a pulley system to lift ‘the girls’ up.”

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Shields celebrated her 60th birthday last summer by sharing bikini photos, expressing pride in her physique. “This is 60! Thank you for all the birthday love,” she wrote in a caption celebrating her milestone.

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Source: MEGA She also joked about becoming more self-conscious as she gets older, especially when it comes to changes in her body.

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In a January 2025 interview, Shields discussed the importance of embracing the aging process. “It’s important to understand where you’ve been, but I think it’s really joyous to say, ‘I may not know where I’m going, but I’m here,’” she stated during her appearance on Good Morning America. Her perspective resonates with those navigating similar experiences of growing older.