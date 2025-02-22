Nicole Kidman, Paris Hilton and 7 Other Celebrities Who Swear They've Never Gotten Plastic Surgery
Drew Barrymore
In an interview with People, Drew Barrymore said she has avoided plastic surgery and hopes to continue doing so.
"I have zero judgment for anyone doing anything. But I don't see myself resorting to it," she continued.
The Drew Barrymore Show host, who said she has a highly addictive personality, revealed her fear she would be obsessed over it played a huge role in her decision to age naturally instead.
Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson revealed she would never go under the knife to enhance her features.
She told The Wrap in 2022, "Why would you do that to yourself, I simply don't understand. I do honestly think the cutting of yourself off to put it in another place in order to avoid appearing to do what you're actually doing, which is aging, which is completely natural, is a form of collective psychosis. I really do think it's a very strange thing to do."
The Good Luck to You, Leo Grande actress doubled down on her stance even after reaching an age when people often undergo facelifts, explaining, "I've always thought that, though. But I've always been a kind of card-carrying, militant feminist when it comes to women's bodies and what's been done to them, what we're told to expect of ourselves, what we're told to do to ourselves."
Kate Beckinsale
After dealing with plastic surgery rumors for years, Kate Beckinsale addressed the speculation — which she called an "insidious bullying" — in a social media post.
"Every time I post anything — and by the way, this has been the case since I was about 30 -I am accused of having had unrecognisable surgery /using Botox using fillers /being obsessed with looking younger, and it's really such a tiresome and subtly vicious way to bully a person. I don't actually do any of those things," Beckinsale captioned an Instagram post featuring two videos of herself that were taken 20 years apart.
According to the 51-year-old The Only Living Boy in New York actress, she previously asked a plastic surgeon to confirm she has never had any work done. However, hurtful comments continuously barged into her life.
Beckinsale continued, "The fact that one of the major things I am bullied about is an assumption that I can't handle the idea of getting older is so deeply ironic when my all consuming terror was that I never thought I'd even see the end of my 20s."
The Underworld star reminded her followers and other social media users how different makeup trends might have altered how she appeared to some people. She concluded her post by pleading with her haters to "stop now."
Kate Winslet
Speaking with Harper's Bazaar, Kate Winslet said she feels "more comfortable in myself as each year passes" amid comments about her fine lines as she refused plastic surgery.
"It enables me to allow the opinions of others to evaporate," the Titanic actress continued.
Winslet previously declared plastic surgery "goes against my morals" and that she "don't want to freeze the expression of my face," especially since she is an actress.
Nicole Kidman
- 'I'm A Highly Addictive Person': Drew Barrymore Reveals Why She Will 'Never' Get Plastic Surgery — Watch
- 12 Celebrities Who Regret Their Plastic Surgery and Other Cosmetic Procedures: Ariana Grande, Simon Cowell and More
- Barefoot In Pandemic! Drew Barrymore Hits Streets Of NYC Masked Up — But Sans Shoes
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
On November 24, The Graham Norton Show dropped a throwback episode of Nicole Kidman, which reignited plastic surgery rumors.
"You looked stunning on the cover of Dolly Magazine in 1983," host Graham Norton told Kidman in the episode while a zoomed-in picture of the A Family Affair actress was shown on the screen.
Kidman denied having plastic surgery in 2007 but admitted to testing Botox a few years later.
"I've tried a lot of things, but aside from sports and good nutrition, most things don't make a difference," she told a German magazine at the time. "I even tried Botox but I didn't like how my face looked afterwards. Now I don't use it any more and I can move my forehead again."
Paris Hilton
"I feel really proud that I'm all natural. I've stayed out of the sun. I've never done any Botox, injectables, no surgery, nothing," Paris Hilton claimed during her appearance on the "Zach Sang Show," raising questions among fans about inconsistencies.
According to the podcast's listeners, the House of Wax star's eyebrows and upper facial muscles "don't move," suggesting she might have had enhancements in the past.
Paulina Porizkova
Paulina Porizkova frequently shares her journey of natural aging on Instagram.
In 2021, she told her followers, "Combat age. Reverse aging. Rejuvenate. Anti age. None of this is possible. Yet, if you do an internet search on aging, this is what you'll get. Pills, potions and workouts to fight the aging process. You know what the only way to stop aging? Dying."
The supermodel continued, "But I do want to make the best of what I was given. And I want to shine a bright light in the dark corners of the shame that is heaped on women for daring to age. I can't change the world alone, but if you feel like I do, there are some amazing women here on IG that I get inspired by everyday. There are many many more, and inspirations for all different reasons, but for now I'm just picking those who are accepting their aging and making it beautiful."
Her post featured some hashtags "#nobotox #nofillers #nointerventions YET #nofilter #noshame #proaging."
Porizkova also posted an Instagram video in 2023, showing her fine lines as she opted to age naturally.
Salma Hayek
In June 2010, Salma Hayek said she had never surgically enhanced her features.
"I think it is terrible, these girls in their late 20s injecting their faces and lips. One told me, 'If I kill my muscles now, I'll never get wrinkles.' Can you imagine?" she told InStyle.
The Desperado actress also told Kelly Ripa on "Let's Talk Off Camera" she only relies on frequency devices and meditation.
Sarah Paulson
"Well, since I don't shoot anything into my face at this particular juncture, I imagine everyone knows I'm 49,” Sarah Paulson told Interview Magazine before her 50th birthday.
She added, "If there's anything that's going to age me rapidly, it's going back to the theater."