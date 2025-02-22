Nicole Kidman, Paris Hilton and 7 Other Celebrities Who Swear They've Never Gotten Plastic Surgery

After dealing with plastic surgery rumors for years, Kate Beckinsale addressed the speculation — which she called an "insidious bullying" — in a social media post.

"Every time I post anything — and by the way, this has been the case since I was about 30 -I am accused of having had unrecognisable surgery /using Botox using fillers /being obsessed with looking younger, and it's really such a tiresome and subtly vicious way to bully a person. I don't actually do any of those things," Beckinsale captioned an Instagram post featuring two videos of herself that were taken 20 years apart.

According to the 51-year-old The Only Living Boy in New York actress, she previously asked a plastic surgeon to confirm she has never had any work done. However, hurtful comments continuously barged into her life.

Beckinsale continued, "The fact that one of the major things I am bullied about is an assumption that I can't handle the idea of getting older is so deeply ironic when my all consuming terror was that I never thought I'd even see the end of my 20s."

The Underworld star reminded her followers and other social media users how different makeup trends might have altered how she appeared to some people. She concluded her post by pleading with her haters to "stop now."