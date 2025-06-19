or
Hollywood Hotties! Celebrities in Full Bikini Mode Ahead of Summer 2025

Source: @brookeshields/Instagram; @kyliejenner/Instagram

From Brooke Shields to Kylie Jenner, these stars have already slayed under the sun in their pre-summer bikinis!

By:

June 19 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Bar Refaeli

Source: @barrefaeli/Instagram

Bar Refaeli paired her teeny bikini with a baseball cap.

Bar Refaeli started summer early in the Seychelles Islands in East Africa!

In a May post, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model flaunted her toned figure in a classic halter-style top and a matching tie-side bottom, accessorizing with gold hoop earrings, a light brown baseball cap, a bracelet and a necklace with a fish pendant.

Brooke Shields

Source: @brookeshields/Instagram

Brooke Shields celebrated her 60th birthday in May.

Not only did she beat the heat, but Brooke Shields also defied age when she posed in a two-piece bikini to celebrate her 60th birthday.

"Woke up today in paradise… and in a new decade of life! This is 6️⃣0️⃣! Thank you for all of the birthday love 🩵☀️🎈🏝️," she told her followers.

Chappell Roan

Source: @chappellroan/Instagram

Chappell Roan opted for a 'minimalist' look in the snap.

"I am actually normal. 🌠," Chappell Roan playfully shared in a post, which showed her swapping her bold stage outfits for a skimpy black bikini.

Dua Lipa

Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa shared one of her favorite bikinis in the post.

"☆Kisses from Sydney ☆in my fave Radical Optimism bikini ☆," Dua Lipa shared in the caption of a March upload.

In the post, she oozed appeal in a blue and red bikini top featuring star patterns, complemented by the striped towel she draped over her shoulder. She completed the look with sunglasses for added protection.

Elsa Hosk

Source: @hoskelsa/Instagram

Elsa Hosk modeled some of the pieces from her latest swim collection.

Modeling one of the pieces from the latest Elsa Hosk x NA-KD swim collection, Elsa Hosk flaunted her washboard abs and slim, sculpted arms and legs in a bright red two-piece bikini, which perfectly complemented her red high heels.

She added in the caption, "SO Excited to introduce you to my ultimate 70s inspired summer beach wardrobe 🐚🐚🐚."

Emily Ratajkowski

Source: @emrata/Instagram

The photoset included other sizzling bikini photos of Emily Ratajkowski.

As usual, Emily Ratajkowski left fans drooling over her beach body when she shared photos from her Rio de Janeiro vacation in March.

In the cover of the upload, she put her eye-popping curves on full display in a colorful string bikini, which included a tiny triangle top and thong-style bottom. She completed the look with a red bucket hat with bright animal prints.

Ratajkowski also wrote the caption in Portuguese, which read, "Muito obrigado por me receber, Brasil. O carnaval é incrível e tão especial! 🫶🇧🇷❤️."

Holly Ramsay

Source: @hollyramsayy/Instagram

Holly Ramsay showcased her fit figure in a sultry bikini.

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly brought the heat before summer officially began during a trip to Miami Beach, Fla.

"Postcards from Miami🥥🎀," she captioned the post, which showed her looking stunning in a black-and-white two-piece bikini from the PINK by Frankies Bikinis collection.

Jessica Alba

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba displayed her toned midriff in a bikini.

Jessica Alba showed Cash Warren what he's missing after the divorce filing!

The Fantastic Four actress basked in the sun and flexed her toned figure in a brown and white floral bikini from Vitamin A Swim while lounging poolside in a June 1 post. She also protected herself from the sun with a wide-brimmed sun hat and sunglasses, striking a playful pose for the camera.

"Channeling chill - breathwork - friendship and selfcare," Alba said in the caption.

Kendall Jenner

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner cheekily showed her flawless skin in the bikini snap.

Kendall Jenner showcased her sun-kissed glow ahead of summer in a May photoset.

One snap showed her chilling out in a dark-colored bikini set and a straw hat. She undid her triangle top to free her chest as she lay down on a lounge chair on her stomach, offering a clear view of her backside.

Kim Kardashian

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian rocked her short hair during the outing.

Fans cannot keep up with Kim Kardashian!

During a beach vacation in May, the SKIMS founder nearly spilled out of a racy black bikini and a black sarong that emphasized her hourglass figure. She enticingly posed for the camera as she strutted on a sandy beach, teasing fans with her summer-ready look.

Kylie Jenner

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner has already enjoyed several getaways before summer 2025.

It's always summer for Kylie Jenner!

In the carousel of photos she shared on May 18, the Kylie Cosmetics founder owned the pre-summer spotlight in a vintage Chanel bikini, featuring a triangle top, a thong-style bikini bottom and crystal embellishments.

She captioned the post, "no place i’d rather beeee <3."

Olivia Culpo

Source: @oliviaculpo/Instagram

Olivia Culpo announced her pregnancy in March.

A very pregnant Olivia Culpo turned up the summer vibes while flaunting her growing baby bump on Instagram.

In one snap, she took a dip in the lake wearing a barely-there white bikini and cat-eye sunglasses. She let her daring swimwear accentuate her silhouette as she embraced full vacation mode.

Stassie Karanikolaou

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou struck different poses during a pool day.

In April, Stassie Karanikolaou already made waves ahead of the summer rush, posing on the edge of a pool in a black string bikini and sunglasses.

"vibez," she simply captioned the photoset.

