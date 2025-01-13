Brooke Shields Reveals Her Eldest Daughter Told Her to 'Rekindle' Her Relationship With Husband Chris Henchy After Becoming Empty Nesters

Brooke Shields gave insight into how her romance with her husband, Chris Henchy, has evolved over the years, especially as their daughters, Rowan Francis and Grier Hammon, are no longer living with them.

"My older daughter said, 'All right, mom, time to rekindle [the relationship] with dad.' It was such an interesting concept. It's been over 21 years that we've been obsessed with them and now we have to remind ourselves why we fell in love. And I've changed a lot, so it requires patience. He needs to know that it's not a bait and switch but that I've grown since we first met, and that takes time," the model, 59, said in a new interview.