Brooke Shields Reveals Her Eldest Daughter Told Her to 'Rekindle' Her Relationship With Husband Chris Henchy After Becoming Empty Nesters
Brooke Shields gave insight into how her romance with her husband, Chris Henchy, has evolved over the years, especially as their daughters, Rowan Francis and Grier Hammon, are no longer living with them.
"My older daughter said, 'All right, mom, time to rekindle [the relationship] with dad.' It was such an interesting concept. It's been over 21 years that we've been obsessed with them and now we have to remind ourselves why we fell in love. And I've changed a lot, so it requires patience. He needs to know that it's not a bait and switch but that I've grown since we first met, and that takes time," the model, 59, said in a new interview.
"She wants to take care of me, and I think she understands that that's kind of a burden, even though she’s putting it on herself. I've been very careful with them both over the years that I'm their mother; they don't have to mother me. I love their empathy and love, but I’m not their problem," Shields added, referring to Rowan.
The Blue Lagoon star shared that as her daughters get older, she feels like she can "relate to them more as their equal than the parent."
"The sadder part is you have to find ways in which they still need you. It's an adjustment. But if you're lucky and have good communication, they start to show you their life. When we first visited them in college and watched their friends relate to them, I was like 'I don't know those people. I'm not in control of this situation.' It can be scary. But then you start to see them as vibrant young women, and it fills you with such pride," she shared.
Ahead of Shields releasing her book Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman, she's given fans a glimpse inside her marriage.
The mom-of-two said that though they've been married since 2001, their love language has "changed over the years."
"I love kissing, and since I’ve gotten older, I kind of love things like riding in a car and not talking with your partner," she told Real Simple. "I love being around my husband and not talking to him. Sorry, honey!"
"But there’s this comfort zone that you have," she continued. "You don’t feel the pressure of having to be funny or smart or whatever. You’re just in your time."
