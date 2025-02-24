10 of Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy's Cutest Moments Together
Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy Are Happy Together
In a November 2024 post, Brooke Shields showed a beaming smile as she moved closer to her husband, Chris Henchy, for a selfie.
"recent happy 🖤," the caption read.
The Blue Lagoon actress previously detailed their first meeting in her 2005 memoir, Down Came the Rain: My Journey Through Postpartum Depression, writing, "To this day I believe that I fell in love with Chris the day we met, in 1999, but I would never tell him that! I had just gotten an American bulldog, Darla, and I brought her to meet friends of mine in the gym on the Warner Bros. lot. While there, the dog wandered off, and Chris brought her back. He was writing for a show filmed on the lot and loved dogs. We chatted and he made me laugh."
Their paths crossed again three weeks later, growing closer until "there was something between us that I could no longer ignore, and we started dating."
She Marked His Special Day
To celebrate Henchy's birthday in 2024, Shields uploaded an Instagram photoset sharing some of their sweetest moments together.
"Happy birthday, my love!! ❤️🍾🎂 I have no idea what we’d do without you Chris, love you so so much xx," she wrote in the caption.
In one photo, the 59-year-old actress planted a kiss on her husband's cheek as they captured a picture together.
They Had a Quick Getaway After a Health Issue
"Not pictured: the Norovirus that ransacked & possessed our family for 3 days before this ☀️🌊🇮🇹🍋💕," Shields revealed as she shared some snaps from their Amalfi Coast, Italy, vacation in June 2023.
A Happy Family
Brooke and Chris posed with their kids, Rowan and Grier, in a slightly blurry yet lovely family picture as they celebrated the holiday season at The St. Regis New York.
"full heart ❤️ hope you all had a merry Christmas full of love!! 🎄," said the mom-of-two.
Hollywood's Power Couple!
An October 2021 snapshot captured Chris sweetly holding Brooke's hand as it rested on his chest during a public outing.
- Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Go On A 'Relaxing' Vacation In Hawaii For Their Honeymoon
- Heather Locklear In No Rush To Marry Fiancé Chris Heisser After Past Messy Divorces: 'A Wedding Is So Not Important'
- Before The Proposal: Courtney Stodden Spotted Relaxing Poolside With Boyfriend Chris Sheng Ahead Of Engagement — Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy Spent Time With Their Kids
A few days after Christmas 2018, Brooke and Chris hiked with their kids for a "family time with a view."
In an interview with People, the Lipstick Jungle actress shared how her daughters feel about having a famous mom.
"I'm not a TikTok influencer, so evidently I don't exist. I'm not quite sure how to crack that one, but I am getting demands for things like curling irons and boy issues all day long, so I guess I feel like I've done something right," she explained.
Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy Looked Glowing Together
Brooke and Chris were also smiles in an Instagram update for National Selfie Day in 2018.
They Always Keep Each Other Close
The Suddenly Susan alum kissed Chris on the cheek in an April 2017 selfie, showing New York City's skyscrapers in the background.
She wrote, "Beautiful NYC day with hubby."
Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy Started Their 'Beautiful Day'
Brooke shared an intimate and relaxed getaway moment with Chris in a June 2016 post.
They Glammed Up!
Brooke and Chris have graced many red carpets together over the years, including at the Metropolitan Opera 2015-2016 season opening night of Otello at The Metropolitan Opera House in 2015.