10 of Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy's Cutest Moments Together

Source: @brookeshields/Instagram

Brooke Shields and her husband, Chris Henchy, have been married since 2001.

By:

Feb. 24 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy Are Happy Together

Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy met in 1999 while she was filming 'Suddenly Susan.'

In a November 2024 post, Brooke Shields showed a beaming smile as she moved closer to her husband, Chris Henchy, for a selfie.

"recent happy 🖤," the caption read.

The Blue Lagoon actress previously detailed their first meeting in her 2005 memoir, Down Came the Rain: My Journey Through Postpartum Depression, writing, "To this day I believe that I fell in love with Chris the day we met, in 1999, but I would never tell him that! I had just gotten an American bulldog, Darla, and I brought her to meet friends of mine in the gym on the Warner Bros. lot. While there, the dog wandered off, and Chris brought her back. He was writing for a show filmed on the lot and loved dogs. We chatted and he made me laugh."

Their paths crossed again three weeks later, growing closer until "there was something between us that I could no longer ignore, and we started dating."

She Marked His Special Day

In her 2005 memoir, Brooke Shields revealed Chris Henchy brought her dog Darla back while she was filming the sitcom.

To celebrate Henchy's birthday in 2024, Shields uploaded an Instagram photoset sharing some of their sweetest moments together.

"Happy birthday, my love!! ❤️🍾🎂 I have no idea what we’d do without you Chris, love you so so much xx," she wrote in the caption.

In one photo, the 59-year-old actress planted a kiss on her husband's cheek as they captured a picture together.

They Had a Quick Getaway After a Health Issue

Chris Henchy popped the question to Brooke Shields during a vacation in Mexico in 2000.

"Not pictured: the Norovirus that ransacked & possessed our family for 3 days before this ☀️🌊🇮🇹🍋💕," Shields revealed as she shared some snaps from their Amalfi Coast, Italy, vacation in June 2023.

A Happy Family

They got married in a small ceremony in California in April 2001.

Brooke and Chris posed with their kids, Rowan and Grier, in a slightly blurry yet lovely family picture as they celebrated the holiday season at The St. Regis New York.

"full heart ❤️ hope you all had a merry Christmas full of love!! 🎄," said the mom-of-two.

Hollywood's Power Couple!

They share two children together.

An October 2021 snapshot captured Chris sweetly holding Brooke's hand as it rested on his chest during a public outing.

Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy Spent Time With Their Kids

In May 2001, Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy held a second ceremony in Palm Beach, Calif.

A few days after Christmas 2018, Brooke and Chris hiked with their kids for a "family time with a view."

In an interview with People, the Lipstick Jungle actress shared how her daughters feel about having a famous mom.

"I'm not a TikTok influencer, so evidently I don't exist. I'm not quite sure how to crack that one, but I am getting demands for things like curling irons and boy issues all day long, so I guess I feel like I've done something right," she explained.

Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy Looked Glowing Together

They celebrated 23 years of marriage in 2004.

Brooke and Chris were also smiles in an Instagram update for National Selfie Day in 2018.

They Always Keep Each Other Close

Brooke Shields said good communication keeps their marriage healthy and happy.

The Suddenly Susan alum kissed Chris on the cheek in an April 2017 selfie, showing New York City's skyscrapers in the background.

She wrote, "Beautiful NYC day with hubby."

Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy Started Their 'Beautiful Day'

Brooke Shields previously dated A-list stars, including Liam Neeson, Dean Cain, Michael Jackson and John Travolta.

Brooke shared an intimate and relaxed getaway moment with Chris in a June 2016 post.

They Glammed Up!

She had a one-sided crush on George Michael before she met Chris Henchy.

Brooke and Chris have graced many red carpets together over the years, including at the Metropolitan Opera 2015-2016 season opening night of Otello at The Metropolitan Opera House in 2015.

