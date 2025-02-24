10 of Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy's Cutest Moments Together

In a November 2024 post, Brooke Shields showed a beaming smile as she moved closer to her husband, Chris Henchy, for a selfie.

"recent happy 🖤," the caption read.

The Blue Lagoon actress previously detailed their first meeting in her 2005 memoir, Down Came the Rain: My Journey Through Postpartum Depression, writing, "To this day I believe that I fell in love with Chris the day we met, in 1999, but I would never tell him that! I had just gotten an American bulldog, Darla, and I brought her to meet friends of mine in the gym on the Warner Bros. lot. While there, the dog wandered off, and Chris brought her back. He was writing for a show filmed on the lot and loved dogs. We chatted and he made me laugh."

Their paths crossed again three weeks later, growing closer until "there was something between us that I could no longer ignore, and we started dating."