COUPLES Brooke Shields Admits She 'Loves Kissing' and 'Being Around' Husband Chris Henchy But 'Not Talking' to Him Source: @brookeshields/instagram The spouses first met in 1999.

Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy have been happily married for more than two decades, but unlike most couples, the actress insisted constant communication isn't the key to their long-lasting romance! In a new interview, the mom-of-two explained her love language has "changed over the years."

Source: @brookeshields/instagram Brooke Shields confessed she loves being around husband Chris Henchy and 'not talking to him.'

"I love kissing, and since I’ve gotten older, I kind of love things like riding in a car and not talking with your partner," the brunette beauty spilled, 59. "I love being around my husband and not talking to him. Sorry, honey!" "But there’s this comfort zone that you have," she continued. "You don’t feel the pressure of having to be funny or smart or whatever. You’re just in your time."

Source: mega The pair wed in 2001.

The pair, who share two daughters, celebrated their 23-year anniversary in May 2024. "Today marks 23 years married to the love of my life 🤍. Still giddy to be stuck with you, Henchy!" Shields gushed on social media alongside a cute selfie of the two.

The model shared how so many aspects of your life change as you age, admitting she's much better at self-love nowadays than during her youth. "It’s kind of a cliché, but God, you really have to learn early to love yourself. No one can do it for you. And if you search for that outside yourself, it’s a bit impoverished for you," the Blue Lagoon star explained. "And it’s not that you can’t be satisfied, but there’s just such freedom in finding all the ways you like yourself, to grow to love your unique self. And it’s so hard to do."

Source: @brookeshields/instagram The actress said her love language has changed over the years.

"I mean, listen, the inner critic is always going to have the first response," the Pretty Baby star said of trying to stifle self-doubt. "But I’m finding a sense of humor about myself. And it’s not just self-deprecation, which used to be my source of humor, but after 30, 40 years, you start to believe your self-deprecation, and that’s dangerous. "I walk into rooms bigger than I used to," she proudly noted. "There’s something empowering about that."

Source: @brookeshields/instagram Shields and the film producer have two daughters.

One of her favorite ways of pampering herself is to just stroll "around the corner to the nail salon" and get "a 30-minute back massage," which allows her to "just zone out." "Or spending time with the people in my life who make me laugh, who I leave either knowing a bit more about myself or remembering something I liked about myself through them," Shields added.