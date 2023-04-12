Brooke Shields Admits She Screened 'The Blue Lagoon' Director’s Call After He Watched Bombshell Documentary
Brooke Shields is doing her best to avoid an uncomfortable conversation.
During the Tuesday, April 11, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Shields admitted that Randal Kleiser — who directed and produced her iconic film The Blue Lagoon when she was only 15 — reached out after her Hulu documentary, Pretty Baby, premiered. However, Shields was not up for rehashing the past.
"I saw his name on my phone and I was like, 'What do I do?' and I let it go to voicemail because I was like 'I want to see what the tone is,'" the 57-year-old admitted. "And he wants to chat, I don't know about what. I don't feel like bringing any of it back up again."
In the tell-all film, Shields gives insight into how she felt about making a movie that was so provocative at such a young age. "It was about these males needing me to be in a certain category to serve their story, and it never was about me," she told Drew Barrymore.
"It was not protective of me," Shields claimed. "It was fun and loving at times, but I was just there, I was a pawn, I was a piece, I was a commodity."
Elsewhere in the doc, the Endless Love actress opened up about many different traumatic experiences she had while growing up in the spotlight, including having the late Barbara Walters ask her multiple inappropriate questions during their infamous 1981 interview.
The former model first expressed her disdain for the situation during a November 2022 appearance on the E.T star's talk show.
"The way the press treated us and what was acceptable, whether it’s asking me my measurements on nationwide television, asking me to stand up — Barbara Walters did that and compared herself to me — and just the sort of approach that they had in asking me questions as a [teen] was really just unconscionable," Shields said.
"'This isn’t right. I don’t understand what this is.' But I just behaved and just smiled," she recalled of the sit down with Walters, noting she "felt so taken advantage of in so many ways."