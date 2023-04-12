Brooke Shields Admits She Screened 'The Blue Lagoon' Director’s Call After He Watched Bombshell Documentary

"I saw his name on my phone and I was like, 'What do I do?' and I let it go to voicemail because I was like 'I want to see what the tone is,'" the 57-year-old admitted. "And he wants to chat, I don't know about what. I don't feel like bringing any of it back up again."

In the tell-all film, Shields gives insight into how she felt about making a movie that was so provocative at such a young age. "It was about these males needing me to be in a certain category to serve their story, and it never was about me," she told Drew Barrymore.