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Brooklyn Beckha 'Fully Behind' Choice to Miss Mom Victoria's Fashion Show Amid Family Feud, Body Language Expert Claims

image of Brooklyn
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham is not on good terms with his famous family.

Oct. 12 2026, Published 12:54 p.m. ET

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Brooklyn Beckham appears to be standing firmly behind his decision to distance himself from his famous family.

The 27-year-old and wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, 31, were both in Paris for Fashion Week but notably skipped his mom Victoria Beckham's Spring/Summer 2027 runway show on Friday, October 2.

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Image of The body language expert claimed Brooklyn was actively taking the lead amid the ongoing family drama.
Source: MEGA

The body language expert claimed Brooklyn was actively taking the lead amid the ongoing family drama.

Instead, the married couple attended other events throughout their trip, including Balenciaga and Messika's shows before celebrating Nicola's brother Bradley Peltz's birthday over the weekend.

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman claimed Brooklyn's behavior while out with his wife suggested he was actively taking the lead amid the ongoing family drama.

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Brooklyn Is 'Fully Behind' His Decision

Image of Brooklyn is the dominant partner in the moment.
Source: @NICOLAPELTZBECKHAM/INSTAGRAM

Brooklyn is the dominant partner in the moment, the expert said.

Inbaal analyzed video footage of Brooklyn and Nicola walking hand-in-hand in Paris and claimed the eldest Beckham son appeared to be the dominant partner in the moment.

“Brooklyn's hand takes the upper, dominant position when they're holding hands,” she expressed on behalf of Casino Guru. “Brooklyn tugs a smiling Nicola along, all signs that he is leading from the front.”

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photo of Brooklyn Beckham accused his mom of sabotaging his and Nicola's wedding.
Source: mega

Brooklyn Beckham accused his mom of sabotaging his and Nicola's wedding.

The expert argued that the interaction pushed back against the idea that Nicola was directing her husband's actions.

“This is not her who is leading from behind, Nicola is not the puppetmaster here,” she claimed. “Brooklyn is making a bold step, and he's fully behind it.”

"As they get closer, their hand positions alter, Nicola's hand is now taking the literal upper hand," Inbaal noted. "She's not an innocent accomplice but is a full partner to this display."

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Brooklyn Skipped Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week Show

Image of Brooklyn who was the only one of Victoria and David's four children absent.
Source: @NICOLAPELTZBECKHAM/INSTAGRAM

Brooklyn was the only one of Victoria and David's four children absent.

Brooklyn was the only one of Victoria and David's four children absent.

After the event, David shared a loving message praising his wife: “We are so proud of you. Well done we couldn't be prouder.”

Victoria also posted a family photo from the evening, writing, “To my friends and family, I feel so blessed to have you all by my side.”

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Brooklyn Doesn't 'Want to Reconcile' With His Family

image of Instagram screenshot
Source: @BROOKLYNPELTZBECKHAM/INSTAGRAM

Brooklyn doesn't want to reconcile with the family.

In January, Brooklyn released a lengthy statement accusing his family of attempting to control the public narrative surrounding him and Nicola, as some accused her of controlling her spouse.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family,” he declared. “I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

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Image of Victoria has not publicly addressed whether any private attempts at reconciliation have taken place.
Source: @VICTORIABECKHAM/INSTAGRAM

Victoria has not publicly addressed whether any private attempts at reconciliation have taken place.

He also accused his relatives of never fully welcoming his wife into the family and alleged Victoria sabotaged their wedding.

Brooklyn's latest decision to skip his mother's show suggests the divide remains unresolved, though neither side has publicly addressed whether any private attempts at reconciliation have taken place.

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