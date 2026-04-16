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Victoria Beckham 'Dreading' Celebrating First Birthday After Feud With Son Brooklyn Erupted Since She 'Knows' He'll 'Ignore' the Occasion

split photo of Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham
Source: mega

An insider claimed Victoria Beckham isn't excited to celebrate her birthday due to family drama.

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April 16 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

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Victoria Beckham is turning 51 on Friday, April 17, but an insider claimed the fashion designer is "dreading" the occasion since it will be the first since her feud with son Brooklyn Beckham exploded.

Brooklyn lashed out at his "controlling" parents in January, admitting he had no desire to make amends with them.

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Victoria Beckham's 'Heart Is Broken'

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Photo of A source said Victoria Beckham is 'dreading' her birthday since estranged son Brooklyn won't be celebrating with her.
Source: mega

A source said Victoria Beckham is 'dreading' her birthday since estranged son Brooklyn won't be celebrating with her.

"It's really, really difficult for her. She's trying to keep busy with work to distract herself, but her heart is broken," the source told a news outlet.

The former Spice Girls signer is also allegedly not excited to celebrate Mother's Day since she "knows she's going to be ignored by Brooklyn — he's totally blanking her with every form of contact."

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Photo of Victoria Beckham's other three kids plan to shower her with love on Mother's Day.
Source: mega

Victoria Beckham's other three kids plan to shower her with love on Mother's Day.

"The rest of the family have been amazing, and they are all going to be showing Victoria what a wonderful mom she is on her birthday, but it's going to be a difficult day for her," the source noted to The Mirror, referring to her other three kids, Cruz, 21, Romeo, 23, and Harper, 14.

"Cruz, in particular, can see how much his mum is hurting. He's really been there for her and is very understanding and empathetic," the insider shared.

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Victoria Beckham Speaks Out on the Rift

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Photo of 'We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be,' the fashion designer expressed.
Source: mega

'We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be,' the fashion designer expressed.

The mom-of-four broke her silence on the drama in a Thursday, April 16, interview with Wall Street Journal.

"I think that we've always — we love our children so much. We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be," she spilled.

"And you know, we've been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that's all I really want to say about it," the British beauty added.

The publication noted Victoria never said Brooklyn's name, but this is the first time she's spoken of the situation.

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David Beckham 'Is at the End of His Tether' With Brooklyn

Photo of An insider claimed David Beckham feels son Brooklyn is being 'cruel' to the family.
Source: mega

An insider claimed David Beckham feels son Brooklyn is being 'cruel' to the family.

Meanwhile, her husband, David Beckham, 50, is allegedly too fed up with their eldest child "to talk about" the situation publicly.

"David thinks Brooklyn has been cruel and is at the end of his tether now," the insider explained.

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Photo of Brooklyn Beckham admitted he's not looking to make amends with his family.
Source: mega

Brooklyn Beckham admitted he's not looking to make amends with his family.

As OK! reported, Brooklyn, 27, said the tension stemmed from his family allegedly never being welcoming to Nicola Peltz, 31, whom he wed in 2022.

He denied claims that the model was "controlling" him and insisted his parents were the ones who tired to control him for years, claiming they care more about their brand and image than anything else.

The chef also alleged Victoria refused to make the actress' wedding gown at the last minute and said she "hijacked" their first dance by dancing inappropriately.

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