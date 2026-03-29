EXCLUSIVE Revealed: The 'Heartbreaking' Legal Move David and Victoria Beckham Have Been Forced to Make Every Time They Mention Their Estranged Son Online Source: MEGA David and Victoria Beckham are reportedly not allowed to tag their son Brooklyn on social media. Aaron Tinney March 29 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Victoria and David Beckham marked Brooklyn Beckham's birthday on Instagram.

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The couple's messages – featuring childhood photos and affectionate captions – were seen as a deliberate attempt to acknowledge the occasion while staying within strict boundaries. A source close to the family said: "There has been a very clear shift in how David Beckham and Victoria Beckham communicate publicly about Brooklyn Beckham. Every post is now considered carefully, with an awareness that even something as simple as tagging him could be interpreted as crossing a line that has been formally set." The source added: "They are navigating a situation where they want to express love and support, but also have to respect – or at least not openly challenge – the legal parameters that have been put in place. It has created a very delicate dynamic where even birthday messages require thought and restraint, and it is heartbreaking for David and Victoria." David shared two images to mark Brooklyn's birthday, including a childhood photo with Victoria and another of him with their now-estranged son, using the family nickname "Bust" – short for "Buster" – in his caption.

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Source: MEGA 'We love you,' the parents wrote about their estranged son for his birthday.

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He wrote: "27 Today. Happy Birthday Bust. We love you x." Victoria posted similar tributes via Instagram Stories, writing: "Happy birthday Brooklyn, we love you so much," followed by a second message: "Happy 27th birthday Brooklyn, I love you so much." According to those familiar with the situation, the absence of a tag was not accidental. Another insider said: "Brooklyn has been very explicit about the boundaries he wants in place when it comes to any form of online interaction, particularly around tagging or direct engagement. That stance has effectively set the framework for how David Beckham and Victoria Beckham now handle anything they post publicly about him."

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Source: MEGA David and Victoria Beckham did not tag Brooklyn Beckham in their birthday posts.

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The insider added: "It's not a reflection of a lack of desire to reach out or show affection – quite the opposite. But they are acutely aware that even a small gesture, if it's seen to cross those boundaries, could inflame an already fragile situation. So every decision is being filtered through that lens of caution, with the priority being to avoid making things worse rather than risk pushing for connection in a way that might be rejected." The family rift has deepened in recent months, with Brooklyn said to have sent a formal legal letter instructing his parents to communicate only through lawyers. His alleged message letter is also understood to have included restrictions on social media interaction, which insiders say has reshaped how the Beckham family presents itself publicly.

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Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham reportedly instructed his parents to communicate through his lawyers.