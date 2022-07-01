Saint-Tropez All Day!: Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Enjoy Luxe French Honeymoon

Saint-Tropez all day!

Nearly two months after photographer Brooklyn Beckham and wife actress Nicola Peltz tied the knot in an opulent Palm Beach, Fla., ceremony last April, it seems the newlyweds have found a luxurious honeymoon destination to celebrate their wedded bliss — Saint-Tropez in the south of France.

On Friday, July 1, the newlyweds were spotted wandering around the scenic destination, the Daily Mail reported. While Beckham kept it breezy in monochrome white, pairing a white button-up short sleeved shirt with matching cuffed pants and white sneakers, Peltz sported her signature shade, donning a bright pink, pink patterned halter dress layered above a pink swimsuit top. The Bates Motel star topped off the look with a variety of seemingly Y2K-inspired accessories, chunky platform sandals and a pair of futuristic mirror-like sunglasses, a large white tote bag sitting on her shoulder.

During their daytime outing, which included stopping at the Isabelle Françoise boutique for some retail therapy, the couple enjoyed a luxurious lunch at high-end beachside restaurant, Club 55.