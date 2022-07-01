Saint-Tropez All Day!: Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Enjoy Luxe French Honeymoon
Saint-Tropez all day!
Nearly two months after photographer Brooklyn Beckham and wife actress Nicola Peltz tied the knot in an opulent Palm Beach, Fla., ceremony last April, it seems the newlyweds have found a luxurious honeymoon destination to celebrate their wedded bliss — Saint-Tropez in the south of France.
On Friday, July 1, the newlyweds were spotted wandering around the scenic destination, the Daily Mail reported. While Beckham kept it breezy in monochrome white, pairing a white button-up short sleeved shirt with matching cuffed pants and white sneakers, Peltz sported her signature shade, donning a bright pink, pink patterned halter dress layered above a pink swimsuit top. The Bates Motel star topped off the look with a variety of seemingly Y2K-inspired accessories, chunky platform sandals and a pair of futuristic mirror-like sunglasses, a large white tote bag sitting on her shoulder.
During their daytime outing, which included stopping at the Isabelle Françoise boutique for some retail therapy, the couple enjoyed a luxurious lunch at high-end beachside restaurant, Club 55.
Beckham, 23, and Peltz, 27, reportedly splurged when it came to their mid-day meal. The pair opted for a bottle of Chateau Margaux 2006 to wash down their fare, which retails for nearly $600 per its listing on Total Wine & More.
Beckham posted several images of the pricey beverage to his Instagram Story, including one black-and-white snap depicting him examining the bottle with a glass in hand.
But this isn’t the first time the couple has expressed their apparent love of the finer things in life. The duo, who first started dating in October 2019, enjoyed a luxe three-day wedding celebration at Peltz’s family’s seaside Florida compound.
As such, the bride opted for a high-end bridal gown, sporting a custom Valentino dress on the big day.
“The simplicity of it was magnificent,” the star’s stylist, Leslie Fremar explained to British Vogue. “We didn’t have to overly detail the dress to accomplish the magnitude of it, so we ended up eliminating the embroidery.”
And it seems Beckham loved the look just as much as his spouse, even citing it as one of his favorite aspects of the ceremony.
“The highlight of the whole wedding for me was seeing her for the first time in that dress,” he later told British Vogue. “It was the first time ever in my life when I felt like I couldn’t catch my breath.”