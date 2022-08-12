Brooklyn Beckham's Wife Walks Red Carpet After Rumored Spat With Mother-In-Law Victoria

As rumors of the feud continued to spread, Peltz addressed the speculation, explaining that she thinks the gossip started because she chose to wear Valentino down the aisle instead of a gown deigned by her soon-to-be mother-in-law.

"I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress," the blonde beauty shared. "She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that."