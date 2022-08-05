Inside Victoria Bechkam's Alleged Feud With Son's Wife
If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with ... my mom?
Just months after Brooklyn Beckham and actress Nicola Peltz said “I do” this spring, it seems the Bates Motel star’s alleged feud with her multi-hyphenate mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham has only intensified.
Evolving into “non-stop petty drama,” per an unnamed insider, the Beckham women reportedly “can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” an iciness that has seemingly seeped into the fashion designer’s relationship with her eldest son.
BROOKLYN BECKHAM & NICOLA PELTZ SHARE FUN WEDDING DETAILS, REVEAL WHAT DAVID BECKHAM SAID IN HIS SPEECH
“They haven’t spoken to him much in the last few months,” the source spilled. One particular conflict between the couples, the insider added, came in late June when the 23-year-old model shared his 27-year-old wife’s recent Tatler cover dubbing her “The New Mrs. Beckham.”
With the source citing Peitz’s alleged jealousy towards her ultra-famous mother-in-law as the catalyst for this bad blood, these allegedly icy interactions are purportedly nothing new. While their Palm Springs. Fla., nuptials may have looked like a lavish dream, it seems the wedding planning process may have been particularly contentious for Victoria, 48, and Peltz.
“The build-up to the wedding was horrendous,” the source shares, noting that Peltz didn’t want the designer “to be any part of the planning.”
“She wouldn’t clue Victoria in on anything,” they continued. “Communication was minimal.”
THE RING, THE A-LIST GUESTS, THE BRIDE'S DRESS: INSIDE BROOKLYN BECKHAM & NICOLA PELTZ'S WEDDING — SEE ALL THE PHOTOS
This coldness reportedly manifested in the wedding’s seating arrangement. Peltz’s family were seated with the newlyweds while the Beckhams were located elsewhere, per an unnamed observer.
“The top table was all Peltzes and it really felt as if the Beckhams were not at the forefront,” the source told the Daily Mail last month. “There was a feeling that the wedding was all about the Peltz family, as you can imagine, as it was their house and their daughter and their son making the speeches.”
But even with this alleged snub, Brooklyn’s father, famous footballer David Beckham, still offered a sweet toast amid the celebration.
"He said, 'The most important thing is to make each other happy,” Brooklyn recalled of his dad’s speech British Vogue. “‘And treat your Mrs. like gold.'"
Page Six was the first news outlet to report on the escalating tensions between Peltz, Brooklyn and Victoria.