Inside Victoria Bechkam's Alleged Feud With Son's Wife

If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with ... my mom?

Just months after Brooklyn Beckham and actress Nicola Peltz said “I do” this spring, it seems the Bates Motel star’s alleged feud with her multi-hyphenate mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham has only intensified.

Evolving into “non-stop petty drama,” per an unnamed insider, the Beckham women reportedly “can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” an iciness that has seemingly seeped into the fashion designer’s relationship with her eldest son.

