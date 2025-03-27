or
Brooklyn Beckham Snaps Sultry Photos of Wife Nicola Peltz Lounging in Bed Wearing Just a Robe and Underwear

Photo of Nicole Petlz and a photo of Brooklyn Beckham with Nicola Peltz.
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/instagram

Nicola Peltz is husband Brooklyn Beckham's biggest muse!

By:

March 27 2025, Published 5:36 p.m. ET

Brooklyn Beckham got up close and personal with wife Nicola Peltz for a sultry photoshoot.

On Wednesday, March 26, the actress shared a batch of images of herself and revealed the snaps were taken by her spouse.

brooklyn beckham snaps photos wife nicola peltz wearing robe underwear
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/instagram

Brooklyn Beckham took a few photos of wife Nicola Peltz lounging in bed wearing just a robe and underwear.

"By Brooklyn 💌," she captioned the set, which pictured her sitting and relaxing on a bed wearing just a white patterned short-sleeved robe that was only loosely tied to expose her lacy black underwear.

The model, 30, flashed a smile in some of the pictures but kept her lips closed in others.

In one of the shots, Peltz pulled down one of the robe's sleeves to show off her bare shoulder and expose her décolletage.

brooklyn beckham snaps photos wife nicola peltz wearing robe underwear
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/instagram

The model showed skin in some photos and smiled in others.

Fans loved the duo's collaboration, with one commenting, "Best photographer ever. You look absolutely beautiful in every photograph as it was captured in love."

"Absolutely gorgeous 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍," raved another Instagram follower, while actress Sydney Sweeney gave the upload a "like."

Just a few days earlier, Beckham, 26, shared a video from their quick vacation, writing alongside the clip, "Trip to Santa Barbara with my girl xx ❤️."

brooklyn beckham snaps photos wife nicola peltz wearing robe underwear
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/instagram

'By Brooklyn 💌,' the brunette beauty captioned the hot shots.

As OK! reported, rumors swirled that Peltz didn't get along with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham after it was revealed the former didn't don one of the fashion designer's gowns for her and Brooklyn's 2022 wedding.

However, the family insisted the gossip wasn't true.

"Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress. And I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story," Peltz explained to Grazia USA of the rumored drama.

brooklyn beckham snaps photos wife nicola peltz wearing robe underwear
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/instagram

The stars married in 2022.

"We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it," she recalled. "So, I spoke to my mom and [her mom's friend], and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately, this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?’ I’ve been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to [the atelier] to try on the dress. That’s really what happened."

"When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings," Peltz confessed. "I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true."

She also called the Spice Girls alum, 50, and Victoria's husband, David Beckham, 49, "great in-laws."

