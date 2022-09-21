It 'Hurt My Feelings': Nicola Peltz Beckham Clarifies Her Relationship With Mother-In-Law Victoria Beckham After Wedding Drama

Peltz's close friend, Leslie Fremar, and mother, Claudia, helped design the frock. “I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be so fun. One of my best friends and my mom.’ We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it. So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately, this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?’ I’ve been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to [the atelier] to try on the dress. That’s really what happened," she said.

Ultimately, the model wore a Valentino Haute Couture gown, which made people wonder if something occurred behind-the-scenes.