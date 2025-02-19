or
Nicola Peltz Beckham Goes Topless in Nothing But Sheer Tights as Husband Brooklyn Gushes Over His 'Beautiful' Wife: Photos

Photo of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham.
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham have been married since 2022.

By:

Feb. 19 2025, Published 2:57 p.m. ET

Brooklyn Beckham is one lucky guy!

The 25-year-old's wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, recently ditched her top to tease fans with her bare chest in a series of photos shared to Instagram on Tuesday, February 18.

nicola peltz beckham topless tights brooklyn beautiful wife photos
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Nicola Peltz Beckham posed topless in a recent Instagram post.

"Throwback to my loves @luigiandiango I love you boys so much it hurtsssss," Nicola captioned a carousel of two images and one video — all three of which showcased the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress posing topless.

The first snap featured a professional photo of Nicola wearing nothing but a sheer, high-waisted pair of tights and black pumps.

nicola peltz beckham topless tights brooklyn beautiful wife photos
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

The brunette beauty covered her chest with a black leather jacket.

In the second slide, the brunette beauty snapped a mirror selfie while covering her exposed chest with her arms. The video Nicola shared showcased the model covering up her topless upper body with a black leather jacket and accessorizing with a large statement silver choker.

Nicola wore her long hair in a purposefully messy ponytail.

nicola peltz beckham topless tights brooklyn beautiful wife photos
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Nicola Peltz Beckham also showed off a rose her husband bought her in a recent social media upload.

Nicola's 3.1 million Instagram followers — including her husband, Brooklyn — gushed over her drool-worthy upload in the comments section.

"Beautiful ❤️❤️," Brooklyn, who tied the knot with Nicola, 30, in 2022, expressed. Meanwhile, Luigi Murenu responded to his shoutout in the post's caption, writing: "❤️🔥🔥❤️ we adore you angel."

"Superstar!" Heidi Montag declared, while Lena Perminova exclaimed, "OMG!!! The most sexiest photoshoot!!"

"The prettiest girl in the world!! ❤️," a fan praised, as another admirer called her a "beautiful human being."

Nicola Peltz

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram
Nicola's shirtless post comes a few days after she and Brooklyn celebrated their third Valentine's Day as husband and wife.

In celebration of the holiday, Brooklyn took to Instagram with a video of the lovebirds cooking together.

"What it’s like with us in the kitchen ❤️. Happy Valentine’s Day Nicola xx I love you so much @nicolaannepeltzbeckham @cloud23 ❤️🪽," the eldest child of David Beckham and his wife, Victoria, captioned his post.

Over the weekend, Nicola and Brooklyn appeared to go on a bowling date together, while the nepo baby showed his wife some love by gifting her roses during their errands.

nicola peltz beckham topless tights brooklyn beautiful wife photos
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham started dating in October 2019.

"Brooklyn bought me a rose at the grocery store last night 🥲," Nicola captioned a Sunday, February 16, post of herself posing with a rose in her hand.

The longtime lovers have been in a relationship since October 2019, when they sparked dating rumors after being spotted together leaving a Halloween party hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Brooklyn and Nicola went Instagram official at the beginning of January 2020, with the oldest Beckham kid proposing to his lady in July of that same year.

The couple spent almost two years engaged before tying the knot at Nicola's family estate in Palm Beach, Fla., in April 2022.

