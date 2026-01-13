Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Blast Claims That David and Victoria 'Made Honest Efforts to Mend' Their Messy Family Feud: Insider
Jan. 13 2026, Published 2:57 p.m. ET
Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, fired back at rumors that David and Victoria Beckham reached out to them to reconcile.
"The claim that Brooklyn and Nicola have been invited to all events and that David and Victoria have made honest efforts to mend things is untrue," an insider told a news outlet on Tuesday, January 13. "Neither parents have reached out to Nicola in almost a year."
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Slammed Previous Reports
The insider was referring to reports that the retired soccer star, 50, and former Spice Girl, 51, are actively trying to rekindle things amid their ongoing fallout.
“David and Victoria have repeatedly asked Brooklyn and Nicola to meet and talk in order to move forward," a separate source told a news outlet on January 9. "Of course invited Brooklyn and Nicola [to his knighting and after-gathering]. They have always been invited to all family occasions or events, whether private or public."
The Family Feud Seemingly Started After Brooklyn and Nicola's 2022 Wedding
The brewing family feud allegedly ignited during preparations for Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola's wedding, when Victoria reportedly promised to make the socialite's gown but allegedly never followed through.
Nicola, 31, faced backlash and was called a "brat" for not wearing a design by her mother-in-law to her wedding, as she had previously worn her brand to several events. "
The Beckham Family Feud Continues
The drama isn't slowing down, as The Sun reported on January 8 that Brooklyn reportedly sent his parents a "desist" letter, warning them to only contact him through lawyers and asking them not to "tag" him on social media.
The outlet claimed Victoria breached the "desist" letter by "liking" a video posted by Brooklyn on Instagram – causing them to be blocked by the couple. According to the Daily Mail, Brooklyn made this decision last summer.
Cruz Beckham Blasted His Brother and Nicola Peltz
Cruz Beckham called the rumors "not true" and addressed why his parents don't follow Nicola or Brooklyn on social media writing, "My mum and dad would never unfollow their son … Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked … as did I.”
Cruz, 20, included a screenshot of a Daily Mail article that read, "David and Victoria Beckham UNFOLLOW estranged son Brooklyn as it's revealed he'll spend Christmas with wife Nicola Peltz."