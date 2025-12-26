or
Brooklyn Beckham Says Wife Nicola Peltz Is 'My Everything' as Family Feud Rages On

photo of Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz put on a united front during Christmas amid family tensions.

Profile Image

Dec. 26 2025, Published 1:31 p.m. ET

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, have firmly united amid a family feud that refuses to cool down.

The couple was spotted enjoying Christmas Eve together, sharing a heartwarming moment that speaks volumes in the midst of tension.

image of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz showed unity amid ongoing family tension.
Source: @brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz showed unity amid ongoing family tension.

The hot sauce entrepreneur took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 24, posting a photo where he held Peltz's hand. He captioned the sweet snapshot, "My everything x."

Earlier this week, Brooklyn responded to comments made by his younger brother Cruz, who claimed Brooklyn had blocked their family on Instagram. The 26-year-old shared a TikTok video of himself strolling down the sidewalk to Lady Gaga's song "Telephone," which features the lyrics, “Sorry, I cannot hear you. I’m kinda busy.”

Source: @cloud23/TikTok
“Is this for your blocked parents?” one follower asked in the comments, while another joked about Brooklyn's apparent message to his family.

image of The couple spent Christmas Eve together and shared affectionate posts online.
Source: MEGA

The couple spent Christmas Eve together and shared affectionate posts online.

MORE ON:
Brooklyn Beckham

This TikTok post emerged right after Cruz refuted allegations stating their parents, David and Victoria Beckham, had unfollowed Brooklyn.

Cruz took to his Instagram Story on December 21 to declare, “NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son. Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked … as did I.”

image of Brooklyn Beckham appeared to respond to feud rumors with a pointed TikTok video.
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham appeared to respond to feud rumors with a pointed TikTok video.

A source close to the Beckham clan told The Sun that David and Victoria feel “heartbroken” over the ongoing rift with Brooklyn.

“It came out of the blue for them, and in the lead-up to Christmas, when families are supposed to come together, it’s devastating,” the insider shared.

Rumors of strain within the Beckham family have circulated since Brooklyn's marriage to Nicola in 2022. Initially, sources reported that tension existed between Nicola and Victoria.

The drama intensified in May when Brooklyn and Nicola chose not to attend David’s milestone 50th birthday celebration. Later in October, Netflix released the docuseries Victoria Beckham, featuring all key family members except Brooklyn and Nicola.

image of Sources said David and Victoria Beckham are 'heartbroken' by the rift.
Source: MEGA

Sources said David and Victoria Beckham are 'heartbroken' by the rift.

A source informed Us Weekly that Brooklyn currently has "no interest" in reconciling with his family — and is focused on living a “peaceful, drama-free life” alongside Nicola.

As the situation unfolds, further drama erupted when Victoria reportedly “liked” one of Brooklyn’s cooking posts, igniting comments from fans urging him to resolve the conflict with his family.

