Brooklyn Beckham Blocked Parents Victoria and David on Social Media, Brother Cruz Reveals as Family Feud Escalates

Cruz Beckham is setting the record straight on his parents David and Victoria seemingly unfollowing his older brother Brooklyn on Instagram. The musician, 20, took to his Stories and posted a Daily Mail article that claimed Brooklyn, 26, Posh Spice, 51, and the retired soccer star, 50, no longer follow each on social media.

Cruz Beckham Addressed Blocking Rumors

Source: @cruzbeckham/Instagram Cruz Beckham slammed reports about his family on his Instagram Stories.

Cruz refuted the alleged news, noting that Brooklyn had, in fact, blocked his parents instead, as well as himself. "NOT TRUE,” Cruz penned, “My mum and dad would never unfollow their son … Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked … as did I.” Things have been rocky with the Beckham clan in recent years, with a reported feud that has been brewing between Victoria, Brooklyn and David ever since the former photographer married actress Nicola Peltz in 2022.

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham has been absent from several gatherings with his family in recent months.

Nicola, 30, currently does not follow David and Victoria, and they do not follow her either. The fashion designer's spokesperson addressed the issue to People on Sunday, saying that Cruz was simply just "responding to stories that [his] parents had unfollowed their son, which isn’t true." Brooklyn has been skipping out on family events recently, as he didn't attend David's 50th birthday bash earlier this year. However, Victoria, Cruz, as well as siblings Romeo, 23, and Harper, 14, all made appearances at the London festivities.

The Beckham Family's Rift Will Take Time to Heal

Source: MEGA David and Victoria Beckham have been estranged from Brooklyn since he married wife Nicola Peltz in 2022.

Brooklyn also will most probably not be joining his family for the upcoming Christmas holiday, according to a body language expert. Expert Joanne Pearson believes that the model's relationship with his parents will take quite a bit of time to fix, despite the holidays serving as a “time for reconciliation." “If there was any intention to mend the rift, we’d have seen a soft signal by now — a comment, a like, a subtle tag,” she said. “The total silence across the year suggests the emotional distance remains. Unless one side makes a deliberate public gesture, I’d say the chances of a Christmas reunion photo are slim.”

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham is not interested in reconciling with his parents or siblings.