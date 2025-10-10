or
Brooks Nader Exposes Her Nipples as She Goes Braless in Plunging Tank Top: Photo

Photo of Brooks Nader
Source: MEGA/@brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader bared her chest in a skimpy tank top.

Oct. 10 2025, Published 6:03 p.m. ET

Brooks Nader took the plunge in a racy new selfie.

The Love Thy Nader star, 28, stunned in a low-cut white tank top while sunbathing on Thursday, October 9.

She bared her cleavage as she lay back on a sofa, shielding her eyes from the sun with brown sunglasses.

Image of Brooks Nader teased her fans with a scandalous selfie.
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader teased her fans with a scandalous selfie.

The same day, Nader shared another sultry look from her hotel balcony during Paris Fashion Week. She went pantsless, solely donning black tights and an oversized black leather jacket from NOUR HAMMOUR. The star swept her hair into a high ponytail and accessorized with black stilettos and Balenciaga sunglasses.

"Like one of your French girls 🖤," she captioned a series of three photos crouching down by a window.

"J’adore bb," her sister Sarah Jane wrote.

"Hawt hawt," Mary Holland Nader added, while middle sister Grace Ann published fire emojis.

Brooks Nader's Luxe L.A. Photoshoot

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader is close with her three sisters.

One week prior, the ladies partnered with Airbnb to enjoy a stunning pool day in Los Angeles, Calif., complete with chef service. They posed in front of the water with a platter of donuts and snacked on toast while soaking in the sun.

Brooks dazzled in a black bodysuit and matching low-rise sweatpants, paired with large gold hoop earrings and a camouflage hat.

"Nader family approved! Thank you @airbnb for the gorgeous LA vibes and 10/10 chef service 🧑‍🍳!!" she captioned her October 3 photo dump.

MORE ON:
Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader's Breakup From Gleb Savchenko

Image of Brooks Nader frequently flaunts her assets on social media.
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader frequently flaunts her assets on social media.

In August, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model opened up to OK! about her dramatic breakup from Dancing With the Stars costar Gleb Savchenko.

"I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy because it was the worst, darkest period of my life," she revealed.

Brooks documented her breakup on Season 1 of Love Thy Nader — emotions and all.

"If there was any possibility of me faking anything, then I should get a Oscar because there's no way you can fake that ugly cry I was doing," she quipped. "I don't think you could ever make that up."

The blonde beauty found a "silver lining" with the support of her family, including parents Holland Pryor Greene and Breaux Gardner Nader.

"My family rallied around me and at the end of the day, that's all that matters," she said. "I felt so supported."

Brooks hopes her story will resonate with fans who have "been cheated on." She wants others to "see there's light at the end of the tunnel and you will get through this."

"We're living life, so it's all good," she asserted.

Who Is Brooks Nader Dating?

Image of Brooks Nader stars on 'Love Thy Nader.'
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader stars on 'Love Thy Nader.'

Brooks is reportedly dating tennis player Carlos Alcatraz.

"The rumors are true," Grace Ann told an outlet at Raising Cane’s New York Fashion Week Show on September 10. "Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour."

