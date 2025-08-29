Brooks Nader Admits Being Cheated on 'Was the Darkest Period of My Life': 'I Wouldn't Wish It on My Worst Enemy'
Brooks Nader has no tears left to cry over her ex Gleb Savchenko — as she let them all out during Season 1 of her family's new reality television series, Love Thy Nader.
The stunning model candidly opens up about getting her heart broken as cameras were filming for Nader and her three sisters Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane's hit Hulu show during an exclusive chat with OK! at the siblings' Samsung Galaxy "Watch" Party on Wednesday, August 27, at Fouquet's in New York City.
"I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy because it was the worst, darkest period of my life," Brooks tells OK! about her split from her Dancing With the Stars Season 33 partner earlier this year.
Brooks Nader Jokes She 'Should Get an Oscar' If Reality Show Was Scripted
While the cameras may have caught it all, Brooks says every emotion she experienced was raw and real.
"If there was any possibility of me faking anything, then I should get a Oscar because there's no way you can fake that ugly cry I was doing," the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star quips. "I don't think you could ever make that up."
Brooks points out how the same goes for her partnership with Samsung.
Insisting the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 fits organically into her every day life — as seen throughout Love Thy Nader Season 1 — the gorgeous celebrity jokes how her Samsung Galaxy Watch8 loves to remind her that she gets less restful sleep when "hungover."
Brooks Nader Grateful for Family's 'Support' After Gleb Savchenko Split
Even in the most difficult of times, Brooks was able to find a "silver lining" in it all.
"My family rallied around me and at the end of the day, that's all that matters," she says of her sisters, as well as her parents, Holland Pryor Greene and Breaux Gardner Nader.
"I felt so supported," Brooks recalls.
Brooks Nader Says It Took a 'Crisis' to Show How 'Loved' She Is
As shown in Love Thy Nader, Brooks admits she and her sisters "fight so much" that it can leave her feeling "unsupported."
"But sometimes it takes a crisis to show how loved you are. And I felt really loved by my family," the cover girl realizes.
Brooks hopes any fans watching the reality series who may have "been cheated on" can take her journey and "see there's light at the end of the tunnel and you will get through this."
For now, "we're living life, so it's all good," Brooks declares.
Brooks Nader's Breakup Details Exposed in 'Love Thy Nader' Season 1
During the first two episodes of Love Thy Nader, Brooks' family expresses doubts about her then-boyfriend amid his history of cheating allegations.
Mary Holland, Grace Ann, Sarah Jane and their parents were unfortunately proved right after Gleb left his phone behind in NYC and Brooks discovered he had been cheating.
Brooks found signs of Gleb having "threesomes" at "Joshua Tree" during their relationship just moments before she and the entire Nader family were set to appear at an event for the model's Hudson Jeans clothing line in March.
Thanks to the support of her loved ones, Brooks was able to suppress her emotions long enough to make it through the evening.