EXCLUSIVE Brooks Nader Admits Being Cheated on 'Was the Darkest Period of My Life': 'I Wouldn't Wish It on My Worst Enemy' Source: MEGA Brooks Nader and her sisters' new reality series 'Love Thy Nader' premiered on August 26. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 29 2025, Published 12:23 p.m. ET

Brooks Nader Jokes She 'Should Get an Oscar' If Reality Show Was Scripted

Source: Abby Thompson The model broke down in tears while filming 'Love Thy Nader.'

While the cameras may have caught it all, Brooks says every emotion she experienced was raw and real. "If there was any possibility of me faking anything, then I should get a Oscar because there's no way you can fake that ugly cry I was doing," the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star quips. "I don't think you could ever make that up." Brooks points out how the same goes for her partnership with Samsung. Insisting the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 fits organically into her every day life — as seen throughout Love Thy Nader Season 1 — the gorgeous celebrity jokes how her Samsung Galaxy Watch8 loves to remind her that she gets less restful sleep when "hungover."

Brooks Nader Grateful for Family's 'Support' After Gleb Savchenko Split

Source: Disney/Emily Aragones Brooks Nader discovered Gleb Savchenko had cheated via his phone.

Even in the most difficult of times, Brooks was able to find a "silver lining" in it all. "My family rallied around me and at the end of the day, that's all that matters," she says of her sisters, as well as her parents, Holland Pryor Greene and Breaux Gardner Nader. "I felt so supported," Brooks recalls.

Brooks Nader Says It Took a 'Crisis' to Show How 'Loved' She Is

Source: Disney/Cristian Lopez Brooks Nader wouldn't have gotten through her breakup without the support of her family.

As shown in Love Thy Nader, Brooks admits she and her sisters "fight so much" that it can leave her feeling "unsupported." "But sometimes it takes a crisis to show how loved you are. And I felt really loved by my family," the cover girl realizes. Brooks hopes any fans watching the reality series who may have "been cheated on" can take her journey and "see there's light at the end of the tunnel and you will get through this." For now, "we're living life, so it's all good," Brooks declares.

Brooks Nader's Breakup Details Exposed in 'Love Thy Nader' Season 1

Source: Disney/Emily Aragones Brooks Nader's family had doubts about Gleb Savchenko before their split.