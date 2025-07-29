Brooks Nader Exposes Her Nipples in Sheer Outfit During European Vacation
Brooks Nader is turning Europe into her personal runway!
The Sports Illustrated bombshell shared a jaw-dropping snap from her lavish getaway, rocking a sheer polka dot halter dress that left very little to the imagination. The dress showed off her famous curves — and her nipples — as she posed confidently in a marble-lined yacht bathroom.
The plunging neckline, see-through fabric and sleek sunglasses added a bold edge to the sultry look. Her tousled hair and flawless glam gave the photo major vacation goddess energy, with an ocean view peeking in from behind.
This isn't the first time Nader pushed the limits on vacation.
One day prior, she posted another set of sizzling snaps, this time lounging on a wooden staircase in a silky, see-through dress. Once again, the sheer material gave fans a full view of her chest.
To complete the daring vibe, the 28-year-old paired the look with silver heels and let her wavy blonde hair fall freely down her back.
Nader then rocked a powder blue micro bikini that barely clung to her curves, proving she's not afraid to show a little skin.
“Been living in @eterne swim,” she captioned the sultry photo.
In true bombshell fashion, she sipped champagne with her legs spread on a sun-soaked lounge chair, her face shaded by a cream cap while soaking up the European sun.
Later, she hopped into the bed of a vintage pickup truck wearing the same bikini, tossing on a pair of sweat shorts and black slippers for a more laid-back vibe as her hair blew effortlessly in the breeze.
Despite the glam shots, Nader said her figure isn’t from extreme fitness habits.
“I don’t really restrict myself too hard in terms of diet,” she said, opening up about her journey with food and fitness. “I’ve gone through so many years and ebbs and flows of crash dieting… and I finally found my groove with my routine and working out and staying healthy.”
For her, it’s all about balance.
“I think that you can totally drive yourself crazy if you go on insane diets for long periods of time. You’re just going to crack. It’s taken me a while to just do everything in moderation — try to eat healthy as much as you can,” she told Fox News.
Nader admitted she has her indulgences — margaritas and chocolate are her guilty pleasures — but when she’s got a project coming up, she makes smart swaps.
“Leading up to a shoot I try to eat healthy and work out a lot. I don’t totally avoid sugar. I definitely cut out my guilty pleasures… just to be in the best headspace, mentally and physically.”
Instead of crash dieting, she leans on her go-to workout to feel strong.
“I love boxing,” she said in a Daily Mail interview. “I’ve been training with Rob [Piela] at Gotham Gym since I moved to NYC and I’ve found it really helps strengthen, tone me and help keep my endorphins going which is my main goal. I always dread going but once it’s over I feel amazing!”