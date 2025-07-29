Brooks Nader flaunted her nipples in her sheer outfit during her trip to Europe.

The Sports Illustrated bombshell shared a jaw-dropping snap from her lavish getaway, rocking a sheer polka dot halter dress that left very little to the imagination. The dress showed off her famous curves — and her nipples — as she posed confidently in a marble-lined yacht bathroom.

Brooks Nader is turning Europe into her personal runway!

The plunging neckline, see-through fabric and sleek sunglasses added a bold edge to the sultry look. Her tousled hair and flawless glam gave the photo major vacation goddess energy, with an ocean view peeking in from behind.

One day prior, she posted another set of sizzling snaps, this time lounging on a wooden staircase in a silky, see-through dress . Once again, the sheer material gave fans a full view of her chest.

This isn't the first time Nader pushed the limits on vacation.

The Hulu star recently rocked outfits that showed off her chest.

To complete the daring vibe, the 28-year-old paired the look with silver heels and let her wavy blonde hair fall freely down her back.

Nader then rocked a powder blue micro bikini that barely clung to her curves, proving she's not afraid to show a little skin.

“Been living in @eterne swim,” she captioned the sultry photo.