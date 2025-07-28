Brooks Nader's Nipples Protrude From Her Sheer Dress During European Getaway: Hot Photos
Brooks Nader is keeping things spicy during her European getaway!
The Sports Illustrated knockout lit up her Instagram Story with steamy shots, showing off her killer curves in a silky, see-through dress that left nothing to the imagination — including her nipples.
Perched on a wooden staircase, Nader crossed her legs and gave off major goddess vibes in silver heels, her tousled blonde hair cascading down her back.
The model turned up the heat even more with a poolside photo, rocking a teeny powder blue micro bikini that barely held on.
“Been living in @eterne swim,” she wrote, tagging the brand of her tiny two-piece.
The 28-year-old beauty sipped champagne with her legs open wide, wearing a cream cap pulled low over her face as she soaked up the sun.
Later, she climbed into the bed of a vintage pickup truck, tossing on a pair of sweat shorts and black slippers over the same bikini. Her hair blew in the breeze, capturing a carefree, all-American summer moment.
Switching up the vibe, the starlet hopped into the back of a vintage pickup truck, still wearing the same blue bikini, this time paired with sporty sweat shorts and black slippers as her hair blew freely in the breeze.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
However, according to the Hulu star, she isn’t following some extreme meal plan to maintain her fit frame.
“I think that you can totally drive yourself crazy if you go on insane diets for long periods of time. You’re just going to crack. It’s taken me a while to just do everything in moderation — try to eat healthy as much as you can,” she told Fox News.
Instead, she relies on working out to feel good.
“I love boxing,” she told Daily Mail. “I’ve been training with Rob [Piela] at Gotham Gym since I moved to NYC and I’ve found it really helps strengthen, tone me and help keep my endorphins going which is my main goal. I always dread going but once it’s over I feel amazing!”
Despite going through a recent divorce and breakup from Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko, Nader said she’s living her best life.
"I've never been happier. I was in Europe for a month and then came back to L.A. I have a couple of things to work on in New York, and then I am going straight back to Europe with a big group of people. It's going to be a lot of fun! It's this new amazing era for me," she told OK! one day after the ESPY Awards.
Next up, Nader is stepping into a new spotlight with the launch of her Hulu docuseries Love Thy Nader, which drops August 26.
The series stars Nader alongside her three sisters — Sarah Jane, Grace Ann and Mary Holland.
"In the show, you do see a lot of things that a lot of people don't know about me. There's a lot of tea! Even the teaser didn't reveal much! Every time they drop a trailer, I'm like, 'Oh, I wonder what is going to be in this one!' It's a ride," she shared.