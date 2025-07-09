or
Brooks Nader Frees the Nipple in See-Through Top in Paris

Source: MEGA

Brooks Nader went braless in a sheer top at a Paris dinner party.

July 9 2025, Updated 11:29 a.m. ET

Brooks Nader turned heads in Paris with a daring look that left little to the imagination.

The Sports Illustrated bombshell was spotted stepping out of Lauren Sánchez’s exclusive dinner party wearing a completely sheer black halter top that showed off her bare chest in a pic captured by an outlet.

The braless beauty owned the moment, pairing the risqué blouse with skin-tight cropped leggings, strappy heels and a glittery black clutch.

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader wore a sheer black top in Paris.

With a bodyguard by her side, the 28-year-old confidently exited Laperouse restaurant, serving full-on fashion week edge with zero apologies.

Her glam was just as on point — glossy lips, extra volume in her long, beachy waves and a glow that screamed Parisian summer heat.

This jaw-dropping look comes right after another viral moment, thanks to a photo shared by her sister Sarah Jane Nader.

Source: @sarahjanenader/Instagram

The model's sister also posted a photo of Brooks Nader on a jet in a tight white outfit.

The shot showed Brooks lounging mid-flight in a private jet, wearing a skin-tight white top and matching mini skirt.

But fans couldn't help but notice her nipples under the clingy fabric.

She then styled the look with dark sunglasses and a sleek white handbag as her long legs stretched out in full view.

Sarah cheekily captioned the snap, “Mommy 🍼.”

Brooks isn’t new to bold fashion moments, but she also kept it real recently with a refreshingly honest confession.

In a TikTok that made waves, the model revealed she got her period unexpectedly while attending Wimbledon over the Fourth of July weekend. Dressed in an all-white outfit — a Wimbledon must — she stood up from brunch to show a red stain on her skirt.

Source: MEGA

Brooks Nader revealed she got her period at Wimbledon in a viral TikTok.

“Tries to be chic, starts [period] at Wimbledon,” she joked, adding, “Of course.”

The internet loved her honesty, with fans praising her for being so authentic.

“You’re so real for this,” one user commented, while another said, “It happens to us all. Thank you for sharing your reality.”

“Still slaying queen,” a third fan chimed in.

Others even praised her for being “chic” enough to share the honest moment — stain and all.

Source: @brooksnader/TikTok
The DWTS star is keeping the momentum going with her upcoming reality show Love Thy Nader.

Set to premiere soon on Hulu and Freeform, the show will follow Brooks and her three sisters as they take on New York City after leaving their Southern hometown in Louisiana.

Source: MEGA

The 'DWTS' alum is starring in a new reality show with her sisters on Hulu.

"Brooks’ breakout success has led them into the high-stakes world of modeling, the social scene of Manhattan’s elite and opened the door to a whirlwind of attention in their romantic lives," the press release reads.

"Set against the backdrop of SoHo lofts, fashion campaigns and skyscraper dreams, Love Thy Nader explores the ultimate question of what it really means to 'make it.' In a city where one can burn bright or go up in flames, sometimes the only thing truly needed is a sister who has your back," the message continues.

