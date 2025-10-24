Brooks Nader Reveals She's Open to Getting Married Again After Messy Public Breakup: 'I'm Enjoying Life Right Now'
Oct. 24 2025, Updated 5:54 p.m. ET
Brooks Nader is back on the dating market, and she's setting long-term goals for her next boyfriend.
During the CELSIUS Spritz Vibe launch event in Miami, Fla., on Thursday, October 23, the Love Thy Nader star confessed she's "for sure" open to getting married again when life slows down.
"This is my time to have my fun, but I'm 28 years old. People think because I've been around for a minute that I'm maybe older than I am, but I'm only 28, and I was with one person from 18 to 27. I'm 1 years old, basically," she quipped to OK!.
Brooks Nader's Dating History
Nader was married to Billy Haire for four years before they announced their separation in May 2024.
The Dancing With the Stars alum jumped into a relationship with her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, later that year. The duo called it quits in April after she alleged that the dancer cheated, one of the main plot lines on her Hulu show.
In June, Nader sparked dating rumors with football star Tom Brady after the duo was spotted hanging out at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding, but their relationship was never confirmed.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Is Brooks Nader Dating Anyone?
"I'm just enjoying life right now," she expressed. "A lot of fun, amazing work opportunities have come up. And obviously, filming the show has been amazing, and there's a lot more to come there. We're pretty slammed with that. When I do have time for the boys, it's very brief."
Although the model insisted she's single, back in September, her sister Grace Ann Nader spilled she was dating Spanish tennis champion Carlos Alcaraz.
"The rumors are true," the reality star told an outlet during New York Fashion Week. "Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour."
Brooks Nader's Collaboration With CELSIUS
Brooks was living her best single life during CELSIUS' bustling Spritz Vibe launch party at the Palm Tree Club in Miami this week.
"I think my longest-standing partnership has been with CELSIUS, since I started even modeling," she gushed at the event. "I was a true fan of the product, and I was always drinking CELSIUS. That's how all my best partnerships start, organically and just through loving a product, and then reaching out and being like, 'Hey, I wanna promote this.' I don't think I'll ever stop working with them 'cause I'm addicted to CELSIUS."
Spritz Vibe is the Sports Illustrated alum's favorite new flavor, featuring citrus and Sparkling Snowball Frost. She'll be sipping on the beverage during its limited-time run through December, while supplies last at major retailers.