Brooks Nader Reveals She's Open to Getting Married Again After Messy Public Breakup: 'I'm Enjoying Life Right Now'

Brooks Nader is back on the dating market, and she's setting long-term goals for her next boyfriend. During the CELSIUS Spritz Vibe launch event in Miami, Fla., on Thursday, October 23, the Love Thy Nader star confessed she's "for sure" open to getting married again when life slows down.

Source: MEGA Brooks Nader is currently single.

"This is my time to have my fun, but I'm 28 years old. People think because I've been around for a minute that I'm maybe older than I am, but I'm only 28, and I was with one person from 18 to 27. I'm 1 years old, basically," she quipped to OK!.

Brooks Nader's Dating History

Source: MEGA Brooks Nader previously dated Gleb Savchenko.

Nader was married to Billy Haire for four years before they announced their separation in May 2024. The Dancing With the Stars alum jumped into a relationship with her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, later that year. The duo called it quits in April after she alleged that the dancer cheated, one of the main plot lines on her Hulu show. In June, Nader sparked dating rumors with football star Tom Brady after the duo was spotted hanging out at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding, but their relationship was never confirmed.

Is Brooks Nader Dating Anyone?

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram Brooks Nader was allegedly seeing tennis star Carlos Alcaraz in September.

"I'm just enjoying life right now," she expressed. "A lot of fun, amazing work opportunities have come up. And obviously, filming the show has been amazing, and there's a lot more to come there. We're pretty slammed with that. When I do have time for the boys, it's very brief." Although the model insisted she's single, back in September, her sister Grace Ann Nader spilled she was dating Spanish tennis champion Carlos Alcaraz. "The rumors are true," the reality star told an outlet during New York Fashion Week. "Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour."

Brooks Nader's Collaboration With CELSIUS

Source: Getty Images for CELSIUS Brooks Nader is a longtime CELSIUS partner.