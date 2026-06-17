PHOTOS Brooks Nader Sets Pulses Racing in Thong Bikini During Luxe Weekend in Malibu: Photos Source: brooksnader/instagram; MEGA Brooks Nader shared spicy Instagram Stories during her trip to Malibu over the weekend. Olivia Callanan June 17 2026, Published 3:05 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Brooks Nader, 29, is living her best life. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model turned up the heat in Malibu this weekend, sharing a series of Instagram Story snaps that gave followers a glimpse into her sun-soaked weekend getaway. Seen in a barely-there black bikini, Nader looked every bit the supermodel she is, radiating the kind of effortless confidence that has made her one of the most recognizable faces in the industry. Needless to say, she looked incredible.

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Effortlessly Cool

Source: brooksnader/instagram Brooks Nader served up chic beach style in an all-black look.

As for the look itself, Nader nailed the art of beachy dressing in the best possible way. She layered a flirty, long black crochet skirt over her skimpy black bikini, creating an effortless silhouette that set pulses racing and left little to the imagination. The crochet detail added just the right amount of texture and boho vibes without going too casual. A pair of oversized sunglasses added a playful, retro touch that worked perfectly for a Malibu day. Sleek black kitten heels elevated the whole ensemble just enough to feel put-together without being too much. She finished off the look with a compact bag and a slicked-back ponytail — understated and undeniably cool. It was the kind of outfit that looked like it took no effort at all, which, of course, is the hardest thing to pull off. Proof that sometimes the simplest details make the biggest impact.

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Lights, Camera, Nader

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Source: brooksnader/instagram Brooks Nader seemed to be filming for the upcoming second season of her family’s reality show, 'Love Thy Nader.'

The Malibu post also seems to be more than just a casual social media moment. Nader appeared to be actively filming for the second season of her hit reality series Love Thy Nader, giving followers an exciting behind-the-scenes peek at production already underway. The show, which follows Nader and her famously close-knit family — including her parents Breaux and Holland Greene Nader, along with her three sisters Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane, all of whom have followed Brooks into the modeling world — was a breakout fan favorite in its first season, offering viewers a refreshingly unfiltered and entertaining look at the Nader sisters navigating life, love and everything in between.

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Source: MEGA After the success of Season 1, fans can not wait to see what Season 2 will bring.