Brooks Nader Teases 'There's a Lot to Come' in Season 2 of 'Love Thy Nader': 'It's Juicy!'

The Nader sisters are looking forward to filming Season 2 of their hit Hulu show, Love Thy Nader. "I think there's a lot to come, and there a lot of stones left unturned. There are some new developments that happened over the last couple of months since we wrapped that are juicy and tea, so there's a lot to come," Brooks Nader, 28, exclusively told OK! at T-Mobile’s live event celebrating the latest move from the Un-carrier, Switching Made Easy, to kick off the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend. "I'm happy that people are responding well to it and aren't super jarred by the fact that we're psychopaths to each other. A lot of people seem to relate. They are like, 'Oh my god, 'My sister and I fight the same way.' That is always fun, too,'" she continued about the show, which focuses on Brooks and her three sisters, Sarah Jane Nader, Grace Ann Nader and Mary Holland, living in New York City.

Source: @sarahjanenader/Instagram The stars' reality show, 'Love Thy Nader,' has been renewed for Season 2.

Sarah Jane, 22, said it's so "fun" when people will be like, 'Grace Ann was totally wrong about the press shoot thing.' I am like, 'Yeah, b----!' People agree with me, whereas usually it's like a very sister niche inside joke. That is really how it is," she noted of the her connection to her siblings.

Sarah Jane, who openly discusses her sexuality on the show, said it was "intimidating" at first to put it all out there, but was worth it in the end. "The responses were so validating and amazing," she shared. "I'm really happy with everything. I'm excited to dive more into that." Season 1 also shed light on the relationship between Brooks and Gleb Savchenko, who dated after becoming dance partners on Dancing With the Stars. Now, Sarah Jane wants her sibling to embrace this time in her life.

Source: Disney/Emily Aragones Brooks Nader said the next season will be 'juicy.'

"I honestly want her to be single for a minute. It feels like just yesterday she was married [to Billy Haire]. I'm the other single one, so I need a buddy! I think the guy would have to really impress, which is hard to come by. She's enjoying being single, and I am too, so I think I'm going with that for a minute," she dished.

Source: @sarahjanenader/Instagram Sarah Jane Nader wants Brooks Nader to be single for now.

Since the Nader sisters are all about connection, they are big fans of T-Mobile, which celebrated the Un-carrier, Switching Made Easy ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend. "I am here with my sister, and we're so excited. Formula 1 is such good energy, and I feel like you meet so many fun people! We love T-Mobile, obviously, so we're really excited," Sarah Jane gushed.

Source: Brian Friedman/AP Content Services for T-Mobile The sisters posed at the Las Vegas T-Mobile event.