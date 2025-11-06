Nader Sisters Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane Get Real About Life, Confidence and Sharing Toothbrushes: 'We Fight 4 Times a Day!'

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks Nader's sisters are proving that sisterhood isn’t always picture-perfect — but it's always full of love, laughter and a little chaos. Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane Nader sit down for an exclusive chat with OK! to reflect on family, fame, confidence and their hit reality TV show Love Thy Nader — plus, the beauty service they swear by, European Wax Center. Since the success of Love Thy Nader, the trio — who balance modeling, travel and constant sister time — have been adjusting to newfound fame while keeping their tight-knit bond intact.

Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane Reflect on New Reality Show

Source: MEGA Mary Holland and Sarah Jane Nader are 'grateful' for the support they've received from fans.

"We thought it would completely change our lives," Mary Holland admits. "When we were filming, we were like, 'This is going to be huge!' But day-to-day, we're still the same sisters. We just get to do even more fun jobs together now." That down-to-earth attitude has made them relatable to fans all over the world. "It’s crazy," Sarah Jane adds. "I’ve had messages from people in Ireland saying they love the show and that they relate to me. It's crazy to think someone across the world knows who we are and connects with our story. We’re just so grateful." While the series highlights their glamorous lives in front of the camera, the sisters say their bond — and plenty of bickering — is what keeps them grounded.

Sarah Jane Nader Jokes Fighting With Her Sisters Is 'Productive'

Source: Disney Grace Ann Nader said communication is key to maintaining their strong bond.

"We fight like four times a day," Sarah Jane laughs. "But it’s productive! We’re just very open and clear with each other. If someone does something that upsets one of us, we say it immediately — usually by yelling." Grace Ann agrees that honesty has become their secret weapon. "We spend so much time together that we've learned to communicate directly," she says. "If someone does something that upsets one of us, we just say, 'Don’t do that.'" Even with their constant teasing, the sisters have a deep respect and love for one another — and that extends to how they talk about themselves. "We don’t really let each other talk badly about ourselves," Mary Holland shares. "If one of us says, ‘Ugh, I feel fat today,' the others immediately go, 'Don’t talk about yourself like that!' I always tell my friends to talk to themselves like they’d talk to someone they love."

Nader Sisters Share Their Secrets to Staying Confident

Source: European Wax Center Grace Ann, Sarah Jane and Mary Holland Nader shared their beauty secrets.

For Grace Ann, confidence is built through routine. "Our schedules are crazy — some mornings we’re up at 5 a.m. for a call time, and other days we don’t start until noon. But I try to wake up at 8 a.m. no matter what. I’ll do a workout or just walk to get coffee. It makes me feel like I’ve started the day and am being productive." And while they’re all about inner strength, the Nader sisters aren’t shy about sharing their outer-beauty secrets, too. "Eyebrows are the first thing we always make sure are perfect before the camera," Mary Holland says. "That and sleep are really the only two things you need." Their favorite go-to for staying photo-ready? European Wax Center, which they’ve trusted since their Louisiana days.

Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane Say EWC Is Their Go-to for Perfect Brows

Source: European Wax Center Grace Ann, Sarah Jane and Mary Holland Nader partnered with European Wax Center.