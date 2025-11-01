Does Bruce Springsteen Have Kids? Inside His Family Life

Article continues below advertisement

Julianne Phillips

Source: MEGA Bruce Springsteen and Julianne Phillips were married from 1985 until 1989.

Before starting a family with Patti Scialfa, Bruce Springsteen was married to model and actress Julianne Phillips. The "Tunnel of Love" singer's agent, Barry Bell, introduced Phillips to him at one of his Los Angeles concerts in October 1984. On May 13, 1985, just seven months after their meet-cute, the pair tied the knot at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Oregon. Springsteen and Phillips' marriage later crumbled, leading to their 1988 separation. She filed for divorce in August 1988, citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalized in March 1989. Decades after his first marriage ended, Springsteen admitted he dealt with the separation "abysmally." "We released no press statement, causing furore, pain and 'scandal' when the news leaked out. I made a tough thing more heartbreaking than necessary," he revealed in Born to Run. "I placed her in a terribly difficult position ... and I failed her as a husband and a partner."

Patti Scialfa

Source: MEGA Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa began living together after he separated from his first wife.

Following his split from Phillips, Springsteen moved on with Scialfa, a member of the E Street Band since 1984. "I didn't know when we started rehearsing that he was going to give me a lot to do," she said of Springsteen in a 1988 interview with People. "It happened slowly over the course of rehearsing. Bruce coaxed me and urged me to reach. He was very patient, very willing to teach. He had a lot of confidence in me." They began living together in New Jersey before moving to New York City and Los Angeles. Then, in 1991, Springsteen and Scialfa exchanged vows at their Beverly Hills, Calif., home.

Evan James Springsteen

Source: MEGA Bruce Springsteen said they had their kids 'late.'

Evan James Springsteen was born on July 25, 1990. According to Bruce, the birth of his and Patti's first child changed his life. "Your acknowledgment of a new self. And the realization of your manhood. It was huge. You know, I woke up. I felt as someone, not necessarily someone different, but someone so much further down the road than I thought maybe I'd ever get," he shared in an episode of his and Barack Obama's podcast, "Renegades: Born in the USA." Evan graduated from Boston College in 2012. He previously worked at SiriusXM before launching a career as a music programmer for Apple in New York City.

Jessica Rae Springsteen

Source: MEGA Jessica Rae Springsteen is the only daughter of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa.

Bruce and Patti welcomed their only daughter, Jessica Rae Springsteen, on December 30, 1991. While studying at Duke University, Jessica began her path to the Olympics as a professional show jumper. "It's so much about timing and having the right horse at the right time, and have everything going well, so it's definitely something that I'm working towards — and will continue working towards until I get there," she said of her "amazing experience." She competed at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and won silver along with McLain Ward and Laura Kraut.

Samuel Ryan Springsteen

Source: MEGA Samuel Ryan Springsteen is the youngest of the three children.