Bruce Springsteen Refuses to Sign Autographs for Fans as He Claims They Wouldn't Stop 'Chasing' Him 'All Around' U.K. City: Watch
Bruce Springsteen wasn't happy after fans in Manchester, England, followed him out on the streets — so much so, he refused to sign autographs for a group of people who gathered in front of his hotel last week.
In a video making the rounds on social media, the music icon approached the people with two bodyguards flanking him, one of whom was holding out an umbrella to keep the star dry in the rain.
Bruce Springsteen Snubs Fans
"In the rain guys, chasing me all around town..." Springsteen, 75, complained emphatically and using hand gestures. "I'm — signing — nothing."
"We didn't, we've been here waiting for you," one man can be heard telling the Grammy winner.
Despite other people's pleas, the guitarist walked into his hotel and out of frame.
Springsteen's Actions Divided Social Media
The father-of-three's actions received mix reactions, as some believe the people waiting were individuals who seek out autographs to sell them at marked up prices.
"These are guys chasing the band for multiple autographs to sell. We see the same people over and over again," one person wrote. "The band is on to them. Well done, Bruce."
"Never saw Bruce like this but I so understand. These guys constantly bombard him to get albums signed just to sell it. Not real fans who appreciate his time and what he brings to his fans," another expressed, noting the rocker doesn't get agitated easily. "I remember experiencing this at the Broadway show rails. They would push and stick their albums in your face to get to Bruce daily. The real fans wanted his signature and cherished it and appreciated it. These guys are so rude and just want to make a quick buck."
On the other hand, some individuals found his actions unacceptable, claiming it would be impossible to tell who was a genuine supporter and who wanted to make money off of him.
"I think any celeb who has made millions thanks to their talent being rewarded by the masses, should sign autographs. So what if someone makes some money on it. The celeb has made millions," one critic said, while another tweeted, "So how can he tell the difference between the real fans and others? He can't. He's rude to all of them."
The Musician Slams Donald Trump
Springsteen also spurred headlines last month when he attacked Donald Trump, 78, and the president's policies during his May 14 concert in Manchester.
"In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration,” the "Dancing in the Dark" vocalist told the crowd. "Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!"
The POTUS hit back by calling the New Jersey native "a pushy and obnoxious jerk," adding he's "highly overrated."