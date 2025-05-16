Donald Trump Drags 'Obnoxious' Bruce Springsteen After Singer Rants About the 'Treasonous' President
Donald Trump wasn’t impressed by Bruce Springsteen’s political rant during his Land of Hope & Dreams Tour on Wednesday, May 14, where the artist claimed the “treasonous” president was running America into the ground with “corruption.”
“I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday, May 16.
Donald Trump 'Never Liked' Bruce Springsteen
“Never liked him,” the president stated. “Never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country.”
Donald Trump Urges Bruce Springsteen to 'Keep His Mouth Shut'
Trump continued his tirade by claiming that without him, America would have been too vulnerable to thrive. “If I wasn’t elected, it would have been GONE by now! Sleepy Joe didn’t have a clue as to what he was doing. But Springsteen is ‘dumb as a rock,’ and couldn’t see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!)?” he said.
“This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country,” Trump emphasized of Springsteen, who is touring abroad with The E Street Band until July. “That’s just ‘standard fare.’ Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!”
Bruce Springsteen Says There Is 'Dangerous S---' Going on Under Donald Trump
During Springsteen’s political rant, which prompted the president to go off on one of his own, the musician said that because of the Trump administration, there is “some very weird, strange, and dangerous s--- going on.”
“In America, the richest men are taking satisfaction in abandoning the world’s poorest children to sickness and death,” Springsteen added. “In my country, they’re taking sadistic pleasure in the pain that they inflict on loyal American workers.”
The music legend discussed with his audience how the president is deporting residents off the street “without due process of law,” which Trump notably did in March, when he deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador over claims he was part of the violent MS-13 gang.
Bruce Springsteen Says Donald Trump 'Failed' the American People
Furthermore, Springsteen talked about how Trump defunded universities for not bowing “down to their ideological demands” regarding limits on activism and free speech.
The hitmaker also noted how Trump has “no concern or idea of what it means to be deeply American” because if he did, he wouldn’t have “failed to protect the American people.”