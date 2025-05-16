Donald Trump Drags 'Obnoxious' Bruce Springsteen After Singer Rants About the 'Treasonous' President

“I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday, May 16.

Donald Trump wasn’t impressed by Bruce Springsteen ’s political rant during his Land of Hope & Dreams Tour on Wednesday, May 14, where the artist claimed the “treasonous” president was running America into the ground with “corruption.”

“Never liked him,” the president stated. “Never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden , a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country.”

Trump continued his tirade by claiming that without him, America would have been too vulnerable to thrive. “If I wasn’t elected, it would have been GONE by now! Sleepy Joe didn’t have a clue as to what he was doing. But Springsteen is ‘dumb as a rock,’ and couldn’t see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!)?” he said.

“This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country,” Trump emphasized of Springsteen, who is touring abroad with The E Street Band until July. “That’s just ‘standard fare.’ Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!”