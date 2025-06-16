Bruce Willis' Daughter Rumer Gives Devastating Update About Actor's Dementia Battle on Father's Day: 'Today Is Hard'

"On the day Bruce got his diagnosis, we left the doctor’s office with a pamphlet and a hollow goodbye,” she shared. “No plan, no guidance, no hope, just shock. The future we imagined simply vanished, and I was left trying to hold my family together, raise our two young daughters, and care for the man I love while navigating a disease I barely understood."

Rather than crumble under the pressure of the situation, Emma spent time searching for answers, which led her to write her upcoming book, The Unexpected Journey.

"I wrote it for other caregivers who are desperate for answers, aching for support, and wanting to be seen and wondering how they’re going to make it through," she said of the book, which will be released on September 9, calling it a “roadmap” she wishes someone had provided her the day she was informed of Bruce’s diagnosis.