Bruce Willis' Daughter Rumer Gives Devastating Update About Actor's Dementia Battle on Father's Day: 'Today Is Hard'
Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer gave a heartbreaking update on her father’s dementia battle on Father’s Day.
“Today is hard,” Rumer wrote on Sunday, June 16, via Instagram. “I feel a deep ache in my chest to talk to you and tell you everything I’m doing and what’s going on in my life."
'I Wish I Asked You More Questions'
"To hug you and ask you about life and your stories and struggles and successes," she continued. "I wish I asked you more questions while you could still tell me about it all.”
Rumer acknowledged Bruce “wouldn’t want” her to be sad, so she tries to remind herself to “just be grateful” he’s still around.
'Grateful for Every Moment'
“I can watch the way your eyes light up when you see Louetta,” she added, referring to her daughter. “I will be grateful for every moment I have with you. I love you so much dad happy Father’s Day. Sending love to all those who are in the boat with me or have lost their fathers, to the single moms who are the dads too, to my future baby daddy…❤️”
As OK! reported, Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, recently shared when he was told he had frontotemporal dementia in 2023, they felt helpless.
'A Hollow Goodbye'
"On the day Bruce got his diagnosis, we left the doctor’s office with a pamphlet and a hollow goodbye,” she shared. “No plan, no guidance, no hope, just shock. The future we imagined simply vanished, and I was left trying to hold my family together, raise our two young daughters, and care for the man I love while navigating a disease I barely understood."
Rather than crumble under the pressure of the situation, Emma spent time searching for answers, which led her to write her upcoming book, The Unexpected Journey.
"I wrote it for other caregivers who are desperate for answers, aching for support, and wanting to be seen and wondering how they’re going to make it through," she said of the book, which will be released on September 9, calling it a “roadmap” she wishes someone had provided her the day she was informed of Bruce’s diagnosis.
'Unconditional Love'
In 2022, Bruce was diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder due to brain damage. It later progressed to frontotemporal dementia the following year.
Emma has stood by his side, supporting him along the way.
On March 21, she paid tribute to her man, writing on Instagram, “Today marks 16 years with the love of a lifetime. We’ve shared monumental highs and devastating lows, and through it all, we’ve built something timeless. I’m so deeply grateful for every chapter I’ve had with him and all the ones we’ll continue to write, in our language of unconditional love."