Bruce Willis' Youngest Daughters 'Know Daddy's Not Going to Get Better' After Dementia Diagnosis, His Wife Emma Heming Reveals

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming, has been straightforward with their daughters, Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, about the actor's frontotemporal dementia.

"This disease is misdiagnosed, it’s missed, it’s misunderstood, so finally getting to a diagnosis was key so that I could learn what fronto­temporal dementia is and I could educate our children," the model shared in a new interview.