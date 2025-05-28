Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Had 'No Hope' After His Dementia Diagnosis: 'Trying to Hold My Family Together'
Bruce Willis' dementia diagnosis is more heartbreaking than his family could have ever anticipated.
His wife, Emma Heming Willis, revealed just how difficult it was for the entire clan upon learning about his medical woes three years ago.
Emma Heming Laments Bruce Willis' Dementia Diagnosis
"On the day Bruce got his diagnosis, we left the doctor’s office with a pamphlet and a hollow goodbye. No plan, no guidance, no hope, just shock," she recalled at the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement Forum in Las Vegas on Monday, May 26. "The future we imagined simply vanished, and I was left trying to hold my family together, raise our two young daughters, and care for the man I love while navigating a disease I barely understood."
Emma wished she knew more information from the get-go so that she wasn't thrust headfirst into the "trauma" of the doctor's appointment. Her search for answers empowered her to write her upcoming book, The Unexpected Journey, a "roadmap [she] wish[es] someone had handed [her] on the day in 2022."
"I wrote it for other caregivers who are desperate for answers, aching for support, and wanting to be seen and wondering how they’re going to make it through," she added of the guide, which will be released on September 9.
When Did Bruce Willis Get Diagnosed With Dementia?
Bruce was first diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder due to brain damage, in 2022, leading him to announce his retirement. The condition progressed to frontotemporal dementia (FTD) by the following year.
Despite his prolonged dementia battle, Emma remains a supportive wife and stands by her husband's side. She expressed her love for the Pulp Fiction alum in a sweet snapshot of them hugging to celebrate their anniversary on March 21.
"Today marks 16 years with the love of a lifetime," she wrote on Instagram. "We’ve shared monumental highs and devastating lows, and through it all, we’ve built something timeless. I’m so deeply grateful for every chapter I’ve had with him and all the ones we’ll continue to write, in our language of unconditional love."
"Love you Emma you are magic 321 and papa he loves you so much," his daughter Rumer, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Demi Moore, wrote.
Bruce has two other daughters, Scout and Tallulah, with Demi as well. The exes were married for 13 years before finalizing their divorce in 2000.
He married Emma in 2009 and shares two children with her, Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10.