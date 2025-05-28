Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Had 'No Hope' After His Dementia Diagnosis: 'Trying to Hold My Family Together'

Bruce was first diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder due to brain damage, in 2022, leading him to announce his retirement. The condition progressed to frontotemporal dementia (FTD) by the following year.

Despite his prolonged dementia battle, Emma remains a supportive wife and stands by her husband's side. She expressed her love for the Pulp Fiction alum in a sweet snapshot of them hugging to celebrate their anniversary on March 21.

"Today marks 16 years with the love of a lifetime," she wrote on Instagram. "We’ve shared monumental highs and devastating lows, and through it all, we’ve built something timeless. I’m so deeply grateful for every chapter I’ve had with him and all the ones we’ll continue to write, in our language of unconditional love."

"Love you Emma you are magic 321 and papa he loves you so much," his daughter Rumer, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Demi Moore, wrote.