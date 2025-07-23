Bruce Willis Health Battle Worsens: Actor Loses Ability to Speak, Read and Walk

His family shared that this was a "really challenging time" for them, expressing appreciation for "continued love, compassion and support."

However, in February 2023, his condition progressed, and his family provided a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

In a statement released by Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore and his five daughters, they expressed, "While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

They described FTD as a "cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone," noting that "challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces."