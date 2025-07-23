or
Bruce Willis Health Battle Worsens: Actor Loses Ability to Speak, Read and Walk

Photo of Bruce Willis
Source: Mega

Bruce Willis' condition has worsened, according to a new report.

Profile Image

July 23 2025, Published 7:35 a.m. ET

Bruce Willis is facing a grim health battle, with reports confirming he can no longer speak, read or walk.

The beloved actor, known for iconic roles in films like Die Hard, has experienced a significant decline in his condition, according to a new report.

image of Bruce Willis was first diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 before receiving an FTD diagnosis.
Source: @emmahemingwillis/Instagram

Bruce Willis was first diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 before receiving an FTD diagnosis.

The outlet reported that the 70-year-old has "become largely non-verbal and is reportedly experiencing motor difficulties, though no specific details about his mobility have been confirmed by his family in recent months."

The report added that the former action star can no longer speak or walk.

Bruce's battle with dementia began with an initial diagnosis of aphasia in March 2022, which led to his retirement from acting. Aphasia is a condition impacting the ability to communicate, affecting speech, understanding, reading and writing.

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," his family said in a statement.

Photo of Bruce and Emma Willis
Source: Mega

Emma Heming Willis said the family was left with ‘no hope, no guidance’ after his diagnosis.

His family shared that this was a "really challenging time" for them, expressing appreciation for "continued love, compassion and support."

However, in February 2023, his condition progressed, and his family provided a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

In a statement released by Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore and his five daughters, they expressed, "While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

They described FTD as a "cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone," noting that "challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces."

Bruce Willis

image of Bruce Willis' family have shared clips of him on social media.
Source: @emmahemingwillis/Instagram

Bruce Willis' family have shared clips of him on social media.

FTD primarily affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, which control personality, behavior and language.

Unlike Alzheimer's, which often begins with memory loss, FTD typically manifests with changes in behavior, personality, or language skills. While his family has kept updates focused and respectful, recent reports indicate the severe progression of the disease.

image of Bruce Willis' family thanked fans for their ‘continued love, compassion and support.’
Source: @emmahemingwillis/Instagram

Bruce Willis' family thanked fans for their ‘continued love, compassion and support.’

Emma, has become a vocal advocate for caregivers, emphasizing the immense challenges and the importance of support, stating, "I wish, with every cell of my body, that things could be different for him and lighter for our family.

His daughters also share a glimpse of his life, with Rumer writing earlier this year: “I wish I had asked you more questions while you could still tell me about it all. I can still hold you and hug you... I’ll try to just be grateful.”

