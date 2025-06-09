Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Reveals the Clever Way He Continued to Act After Dementia Diagnosis

The Unexpected Journey will be released on September 9 and shares more insights into Bruce's health journey.

"My hope is that this book gives you permission to care for yourself. It gives you permission to ask for help and to know that you are not a failure if you do," Emma declared in a May 27 Instagram post.

The British model noted that the forthcoming title is a love letter to caregivers of people with dementia to help them feel seen and heard.

"Caregivers need all the support that they can get," Emma emphasized. "I am now reading this book from a different lens, as a caregiver who needs this book today...this book is so insightful. There is so much wisdom in there."